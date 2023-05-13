Graley's appeal rejected by appellate court

May 13—JEFFERSON — An appeal filed by attorneys for Thomas Graley Jr., who pleaded guilty to aggravated murder last October, has been rejected by the appellate court.

Graley, 39, of Dorset Township, was sentenced to 25 years to life in a plea negotiation with prosecutors for the 2021 beating death of his girlfriend.

The victim, Nicole Booth, 34, was Graley's live-in girlfriend and the mother of his two young children.

The Court of Appeal 11th Appellate District Ashtabula County concluded on Monday that Graley's appeal is "wholly frivolous and there are no arguable issues necessitating the appointment of new counsel," according to court records. Counsel's Motion to Withdraw was granted and the judgment of the Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas was affirmed.

On Nov. 15, 2021 Ashtabula County Sheriff's deputies were called to Mill Road in Dorset for a report of an unresponsive female.

When deputies arrived, they found Booth unresponsive with severe bruising and cigarette burns on her head, face and arms.

Graley told deputies they were arguing when she said she didn't feel well and suddenly fell on the floor and stopped breathing, according to the sheriff's report.

When questioned further, Graley refused to answer, deputies said.

The children were home at the time and were released to a family member.

Booth was taken to University Hospitals Geauga Medical Center and later transported to a Cleveland hospital, where she died from blunt force trauma to her head and trunk, according to a coroner's report.

The investigation, conducted by the Ashtabula County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau, revealed Booth had been beaten over a two-month period before succumbing to her injuries.

After Graley's guilty plea, he was transported to an Ohio prison, where he's serving his 25 years to life sentence.