Grambling defeats Bethune-Cookman in wild game highlighted by 3 defensive touchdowns.

GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Chance Williams rushed for 119 yards and Grambling turned three first-quarter touchdowns into a 28-14 victory over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday.

Half of the game's six touchdowns were the result of lost fumbles — two on long returns and one recovered in the end zone.

Bethune-Cookman opened the scoring when Tink Boyd returned a Grambling fumble 58 yards for a touchdown about a minute and a half into the game. On Bethune-Cookman's first play from scrimmage, following a Grambling punt, BCU's Christian Loving was chased into the end zone, losing 17 yards and fumbling with Grambling's Davonte Webster recovering for a touchdown.

Williams added touchdown runs of 3 and 61 yards before the quarter's end and the Tigers (4-4, 3-2 SWAC) led 21-7.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Yet another fumble was returned for a touchdown in the third quarter, when BCU's Omari Robinson returned one 77 yards for a score.

Grambling's F Chalk IV closed out the scoring with a 34-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. Chalk had 80 yards rushing and the Tigers finished with 171 yards on the ground to go with 163 yards passing. Myles Crawley was 11-of-21 passing for 142 yards.

The Wildcats (1-7, 0-5) were held to 180 total yards.

___

Get alerts on the latest AP Top 25 poll throughout the season. Sign up here ___ AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football