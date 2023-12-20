Grambling President Rick Gallot in limbo after two months with no contract to lead UL System

Rick Gallot, who had been approved to take over the University of Louisiana System two months ago, remains in his current job as president of Grambling State University because the system board hasn't moved forward with a contract to hire him, although the board chair said the offer is coming.

Gallot had been set to take over as president of the nine-school University of Louisiana System as its first Black president and leave his post at Grambling on Jan. 1 after the board approved his hiring on Oct. 25, but no contract has been offered.

"It's out of my hands," Gallot said in an interview with USA Today Network.

The board approved Gallot's hiring on the same day it approved current system President Jim Henderson to take over the Louisiana Tech University president's job. Henderson's contract was finalized this week. His new job begins Jan. 1.

Grambling State University President Rick Gallot

Board Chair Liz Pierre said the contract offer to Gallot "is in the works."

"I can say with confidence that he will be offered a contract," Pierre told USA Today Network.

Pierre said she and two other board members are crafting the offer. "One will be coming," Pierre said.

Gallot has served as his alma mater's president since 2016 and has shepherded consistent enrollment increases and a 200% increase in the university's fiscal health score, according to GSU.

Before that Gallot practiced law and served in both the Louisiana Senate and House.

The University of Louisiana System's nine schools, in addition to Tech and Grambling, include: McNeese State University; Nicholls State University; Northwestern State University; Southeastern Louisiana University; University of Louisiana at Lafayette; University of Louisiana at Monroe; and University of New Orleans.

