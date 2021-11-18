Grambling State University gives all-clear, suspect in custody

Grambling State University have lifted the lockdown following an investigation of a reported armed assailant on campus.

GSU Assistant Police Chief Brian Philson confirmed the lockdown but did not give a reason.

According to a post on the university's Facebook page, University Police responded to a tip from the Ruston Police Department about an armed person approaching campus.

Louisiana State Police assisting with a person of interest who is currently in custody, according to the post.

