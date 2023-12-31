Grambling's Rick Gallot signs contract to lead UL System after weeks of waiting

Rick Gallot has signed a contract to lead Louisiana's largest university system beginning Jan. 1, ending two months of delay after he was first offered the job on Oct. 25.

Gallot, who has been president of his alma matter Grambling State University since 2016, will become president of the nine-school University of Louisiana System.

"I'm as excited today as I was on Oct. 25 (when the board offered him the job)," Gallot told USA Today Network Saturday. "We have a great opportunity to move higher education forward in Louisiana."

He had been waiting on a contract offer since Gov.-elect Jeff Landry expressed concern that the University of Louisiana System board voted to appoint Gallot without consulting him.

Landry told USA Today Network earlier that he didn't oppose Gallot, but he wanted to talk with Gallot to make sure they were on the same page. The University of Louisiana System and board don't technically report to the governor, though the governor makes the board appointments.

Gallot said the contract was presented Friday and he and Landry spoke this weekend.

"I had a great conversation with the (governor-elect) and we share the same goal of making the state of Louisiana and its higher education enterprise the best it can be," Gallot said.

Gallot replaces Jim Henderson, who left his job to take over as president of Louisiana Tech University beginning Jan. 1.

His contract is for a $475,000 annual salary for four years with an annual housing allowance of $54,000 and an annual vehicle allowance of $24,000. A fifth year will be added if he receives a positive evaluation from the board after the second year.

Gallot said his first order of business will be hiring his replacement at Grambling. A search committee has already been selected. He shepherded consistent enrollment increases and a 200% increase in the university's fiscal health score during his tenure there.

"We will identify the best candidate who can provide dynamic leadership at Grambling to keep the momentum going," Gallot said.

The University of Louisiana System's nine schools, in addition to Grambling and Tech, include: McNeese State University; Nicholls State University; Northwestern State University; Southeastern Louisiana University; University of Louisiana at Lafayette; University of Louisiana at Monroe; and University of New Orleans.

