Grammy 2024 nominations live: Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo and Miley Cyrus lead nominations

Ice Spice, Taylor Swift and SZA are expected to lead nominations at the 66th Grammy Awards (Getty Images)

The nominations for the 66th Grammy Awards have finally landed, with the Academy adding three new categories to its 94 overall categories for 2024.

Taylor Swift, SZA, Olivia Rodrigo and Miley Cyrus, as predicted, are dominating many of the top categories.

It’s not surprising that there are two Barbie: The Album songs in the Best Song category this year: Dua Lipa’s “Dance The Night” and Billie Eillish’s “What I Was Made For”.

“Kill Bill” musician SZA is the most nominated artist this year being among the Album of the Year, Best Record, Best Song, Best R&B Performance and Best Melodic Rap Performance nominees for her album SOS.

The ceremony itself will take place on 4 February 2024.

Album of the Year nominations in full:

16:25 , Ellie Muir

Boygenius - The RecordJanelle Monáe - The Age of PleasureJon Batiste - World Music RadioLana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean BlvdMiley Cyrus - Endless Summer VacationOlivia Rodrigo - GutsSZA - SOSTaylor Swift - Midnights

SZA is the most nominated artist this year

16:20 , Ellie Muir

The “Kill Bill” musician is the most nominated artist this year, being among the Album of the Year, Best Record, Best Song, Best R&B Performance and Best Melodic Rap Performance for her album SOS.

Taylor Swift, SZA and Miley Cyrus all among Record of the Year nominees

16:18 , Ellie Muir

Here is the full list of Record of the Year nominees:

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”Boygenius - “Not Strong Enough”Jon Batiste - “Worship”Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”SZA - “Kill Bill”Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”Victoria Monét - “On My Mama”

Ice Spice, Fred Again... and Gracie Abrams among Best New Artist nominees

16:16 , Ellie Muir

Best New Artist nominees:

Coco JonesGracie AbramsFred Again..Ice SpiceJelly RollNoah KahanVictoria MonétThe War and Treaty

Song of the Year nominations are in...

16:14 , Ellie Muir

It’s not surprising to see two Barbie: The Album songs in there!

Here are the Grammy nominees for Song of the Year:

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”Dua Lipa - “Dance the Night”Jon Batiste - “Butterfly”Lana Del Rey - “A&W”Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”SZA - “Kill Bill”Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Best R&B Performance nominations...

16:10 , Ellie Muir

Chris Brown - “Summer Too Hot”Coco Jones - “ICU”Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - “Back to Love”SZA - “Kill Bill”Victoria Monét - “How Does It Make You Feel”

Best R&B Album nominations are in...

16:09 , Ellie Muir

Babyface - “Girls Night Out”Coco Jones - “What I Didn’t Tell You”Emily King - “Special Occasion”Summer Walker - “Clear 2: Soft Life EP”Victoria Monét - “Jaguar II”

Best Pop Solo Performance nominations

16:08 , Ellie Muir

As we expected, it’s a female affair...

Billie Eilish - “What Was I Made For?”Doja Cat - “Paint the Town Red”Miley Cyrus - “Flowers”Olivia Rodrigo - “Vampire”Taylor Swift - “Anti-Hero”

Best Pop Dance Recording

16:07 , Ellie Muir

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - “One in a Million”Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding - “Miracle”David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”Kylie Minogue - “Padam Padam”Troye Sivan - “Rush”

The nominations are starting...

15:57 , Ellie Muir

Who’s going to be nominated?

15:30 , Ellie Muir

The Independent’s music editor Roisin O’Connor shares her predictions below:

Who's going to be nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards?

Take a look back at last year’s Grammy Award winners

15:01 , Ellie Muir

It’s 45 minutes until the nominations are announced (3.45pm UK time). Let’s take a look back at last year’s winners...

If you cast your mind back to February, you might remember the shock that surrounded the Best Album winner. Harry Styles took home the trophy with his third album, Harry’s House, but members of the audience were heard shouting Beyoncé’s name, since many believed she was snubbed in that category.

Nevertheless, Beyoncé became the most awarded artist in the history of the Grammys, after winning in four separate categories for tracks on her celebratory album Renaissance. Meanwhile, Viola Davis became the third Black woman in history to achieve EGOT status, after she won a Grammy for her performance of the audiobook for her memoir Finding Me at the Premiere Ceremony.

Lizzo won Best Record for her song “About Damn Time” and Adele won Best Pop Solo Performance for “Easy On Me”.

Take a look back at last year’s winners:

The full list of winners at this year's Grammys

Olivia Rodrigo review, Eventim Apollo: A transportive Noughties pop-punk dream made real

14:45 , Ellie Muir

As it’s predicted Olivia Rodrigo could lead nominations, let’s take a look at what she’s like when performing live...

In Annabel Nugent’s review of Rodrigo performing at London’s Eventim Apollo earlier this year, she writes: “Like her voice, which can modulate between the gossamer whisper of misty-eyed balladry and the squall of early Noughties punk, Rodrigo’s stage presence is similarly fluid.”

Read more below:

Olivia Rodrigo makes her transportive pop-punk dream real on tour – review

We could be in for a woman-dominated nominee list

14:15 , Ellie Muir

Predicting this year’s nominees, The Independent’s music editor, Roisin O’Connor writes that female acts have largely dominated the conversation in the past 12 months: from Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour to Beyoncé’s Renaissance tour.

“Rihanna headlined the Super Bowl in February, during which she sent heads spinning with the most dramatic pregnancy reveal in living memory, while Dua Lipa and Billie Eilish were among the highlights on the soundtrack of another cultural landmark: the Barbie Movie,” writes O’Connor.

Could 2024 be the Grammy’s Year of Women?

Read more below:

Who's going to be nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards?

Lana Del Rey predictions: Best Song, Best Record or Album of the Year

13:45 , Ellie Muir

Lana Del Rey, already a six-time Grammy nominee, returned with her latest album earlier this year, titledYou Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

That number could rise this afternoon when the Grammy Awards announce Best Record or Album of the Year.

Annabel Nugent writes in her four-star review of You Know There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd: “Across eight records and 11 years, Del Rey has built a world and iconography of her own. Hers is one of cherry cola cans, white sundresses, sycamore trees, seedy dive bars and American flags that fly both defiantly and depressingly.”

“To hear Del Rey tell it, Ocean Blvd is “straight vibing”, an exquisitely sung account of her innermost thoughts.”

Read the full review below:

Lana Del Rey's ninth album is alluring, introspective and a little long – review

Meet Reneé Rapp, the ‘Mean Girls: The Musical’ star who could be a Best New Artist nominee

13:30 , Ellie Muir

The actor and musician spoke to Annabel Nugent earlier this year about releasing her debut album, leaving The Sex Lives of College Girls and the one time on Mean Girls: The Musical she wished she had spoken up.

Read the full interview with Reneé Rapp below:

Reneé Rapp on protecting Drew Barrymore on live TV, coming out, and her top 10 debut

Taylor Swift could be nominated for Best Album, Best Song or Record of the Year for her album ‘Midnights'

13:00 , Ellie Muir

Taylor Swift is gunning for a record seventh nomination for Song of the Year, which would mean she overtakes Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie as the most nominated artist in the category.

Helen Brown praises Swift’s “feline vocal stealth and assured lyrical control” in her review of Midights.

Read the full review below:

Midnights is Taylor Swift's darkest and most cryptic album yet - review

Miley Cyrus’s “Flowers” expected to lead Best Song nominations

12:45 , Ellie Muir

Miley Cyrus’s poppy, post-breakup single “Flowers” became an earworm hit earlier this year. It could be up for Best Song, or her album, Endless Summer Vacation, could be in the running for Best Record.

In her four-star review of the album, Helen Brown writes that Endless Summer Vacation is a “lovely long bask in Cyrus’s maturing talent”.

Read the full review below:

Endless Summer Vacation is a lovely bask in Miley Cyrus's maturing talent – review

Doja Cat, Scarlet review: She may troll her fans, but the rapper has never sounded more serious

12:30 , Ellie Muir

Rapper Doja Cat has spent the best part of the year trying to shake off her viral TikTok beginnings. Her latest album Scarlet, and her hit track “Paint the Town Red” feel like an active defiance of that trajectory.

In her four-star review of Scarlet, Roisin O’Connor: “Possibly sick of being told she is too pop to be considered a quote-unquote real rapper, Doja Cat ditches her brighter, manic sound of old – exemplified by past tracks like the 2019 TikTok sensation “Say So” – and returns with something darker, more brooding.”

Read the full review below:

Doja Cat may troll her fans but on Scarlet, she is more serious than ever – review

Foo Fighters review, But Here We Are: Band’s 11th album is a poignant reflection on grief

12:15 , Ellie Muir

One year after the sudden death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, the band channelled that grief into their latest record But Here We Are. It’s predicted that the band could be up for a Best Album nomination at the Grammys.

In her four-star review of the album Roisin O’Connor, she writes: “As a tribute, and a farewell, it could hardly be better.”

Read the full review here:

Foo Fighters' new album But Here We Are is a poignant reflection on grief – review

Meet the bedroom pop singer and Best New Artist potential nominee Gracie Abrams

11:59 , Ellie Muir

LA-based artist Gracie Abrams met Annabel Nugent last year. They spoke about why the 24-year-old chose a different path to her Hollywood parents and has already developed her own devoted fanbase.

Read the full interview below:

Meet Gracie Abrams, the pop singer with fans in Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish

Meet Raye, who could be nominated for Best New Artist

11:45 , Ellie Muir

Annabel Nugent met London singer Raye just after she had been released from the clutches of her label. The pair had an emotional discussion about artistic autonomy, learning to forgive and finally releasing her debut album.

Find out more about Raye, who could be in the running for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards, below:

Raye: 'I'm a woman of colour who is fed up with being controlled and manipulated'

Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘GUTS’ could be nominated for Best Record, Best Album or Best Song

11:24 , Ellie Muir

Olivia Rodrigo was 18 years old when she became the youngest person to debut atop the US Billboard 100 chart. The singer and former Disney Channel star, now 20, released her second album GUTS in September, which is now predicted to be in the running for several Grammy nomination categories.

Olivia Rodrigo photographed in June (Getty Images for YouTube)

The Independent’s chief albums critic, Helen Brown, wrote that in GUTS, Rodrigo revels in “an even angrier, wittier, rockier mood” than in her debut album Sour.

Read the full review of GUTS below:

Olivia Rodrigo is even angrier, wittier and rockier on second album GUTS – review

Will the Barbie soundtrack dominate the Grammy nominations?

10:50 , Ellie Muir

Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa and Sam Smith were all featured on Barbie: The Album. But will it be favoured by the Recording Academy?

In his review of the movie soundtrack, Adam White wrote: “Nostalgia powers much of this album, which was curated by Mark Ronson from an artist wishlist he and Gerwig put together during production of the film.”

“Unusually, the bigger names on Barbie: The Album are the most underwhelming. Dua Lipa’s disco number “Dance the Night” is a flat imitation of far better tracks on her Future Nostalgia record.”

Read The Independent’s review of Barbie: The Album below:

The Barbie soundtrack is as erratic as the movie that inspired it – review

Who’s going to be nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards?

10:45 , Ellie Muir

The Independent’s music editor, Roisin O’Connor, takes a look at the artists and albums we’re likely to see nominated this afternoon:

Who's going to be nominated for the 2024 Grammy Awards?

