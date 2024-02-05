Grammy host Trevor Noah scolds NFL fans who gripe about Taylor Swift at Chiefs games

No one could miss that Taylor Swift was at the Grammy Awards Sunday as her entrance after the show began inside the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles became part of host Trevor Noah’s opening bit.

“Taylor Swift is going to be here everybody,” the former host of “The Daily Show” told the crowd filled with music’s biggest stars. “You can tell that Taylor Swift is here, ah, there she is.”

Applause filled the arena as Swift, dressed in black and white, walked to her table near the stage with an entourage that included singer Lana Del Ray and friend Jack Antonoff, who, in ceremony earliere that day, paid tribute to Swift in accepting the award for producer of the year, non-classical.

“Are you seeing what’s happening right now?” Noah continued. “As Taylor Swift moves through the room the local economy around those tables improves. Look at this magic right now. Lionel Richie? Now Lionel Wealth.”

Then Noah brought up the same topic that got Golden Globes host Jo Koy into trouble last month when he made a joke about Taylor Swift that was met with universal scorn. Swift began dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end last summer.

”The big difference between the Golden Globes and the NFL? At the Golden Globes, we have fewer camera shots of Taylor Swift,” Koy said in his opening monologue.

Cameras caught Swift pursing her lips, glaring and taking a sip of her drink, a reaction that went viral on social media as Swifties took Koy to task.

Noah (wisely) played the sympathy card, defending Swift against her detractors.

“I think it is so unfair how NFL fans have been complaining about the cameras cutting to Taylor Swift, like she’s controlling the cameras at the games. Just let her live,” he said.

“In fact, tonight, on Taylor’s behalf, every time someone says ‘Taylor Swift’ I’m going to cut the camera to someone who played football.”

The cameras then cut to former NFL player Terry Crews in the audience. Noah teased him.:“Yeah, we’re watching you all night.”

Since Swift began attending Chiefs games and socializing around town, Kansas City has benefited from the Taylor Effect that Noah referenced. Kansas City businesses selling shirts, prayer candles, anything showcasing the Traylor romance, have reported record sales.

“We’ve just caught lightning in a bottle,” Tracey Lewis, president and CEO of the Economic Development Corp. of Kansas City, told The Star late last year. “I think that’s what a lot of business leaders talk about in Kansas City.”