Grammy-nominated rapper kidnapped from brewery and shot

Robbers allegedly forced Melvin Adams, famously known as Fish Scales, into his Mercedes Benz at gunpoint, ordering him to drive them to Hapeville (Getty Images)

A member of the Grammy-nominated hip-hop group Nappy Roots was kidnapped at gunpoint outside his brewery in Atlanta on Wednesday (17 August).

Melvin Adams, famously known by his stage name Fish Scales, was leaving Atlantucky Brewery which he co-owns with the rest of Nappy Roots when he was approached by two male suspects, according to the police.

The robbers allegedly forced Adams into his white Mercedes-Benz SUV at gunpoint, ordering him to drive them to Hapeville.

When the rapper tried to escape, one of his kidnappers shot him in the leg, police said.

The suspects then fled the scene. They got away with about $30, according to the police.

Adams approached a nearby house for help and the residents called the police, said multiple reports. He was then immediately taken to a hospital where he is in stable condition.

The police have not released any details on possible suspects so far.

Nappy Roots member Skinny DeVille told FOX5 on Thursday (18 August) that Adams is in “good spirits”.

Hip Hop artists Nappy Roots perform onstage at the ‘Roots, Rock, Reggae Tour 2004‘ at Prospect Park 10 August 2004 (Getty Images)

“Scales is my best friend and my brother and my business partner,” he said. “I just said yesterday, [that] if something happened to him, I’d be devastated.

“I am so grateful for the Atlanta community and all the support we’ve received since the incident and am hoping for a speedy recovery and can’t wait to see you all at Atlantucky or on tour. Stay Nappy!”

DeVille added: “We would appreciate it if the public would allow us some privacy over the next week while we re-evaluate the situation, as this is an ongoing investigation.

“I assure you that we will share the outcomes, as the police department allows. For now, we are happy that Scales is safe and recovering.”

According to WBSTV, representatives of the Atlantucky Brewery said the team will increase security to ensure the safety of customers and employees.