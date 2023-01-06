Grammy winner fatally shot by Nashville police

ABC News

Former mixed martial arts fighter Phil Baroni was being held in a Mexican jail Thursday after he was arrested on suspicion of killing his girlfriend, whose body was discovered in a hotel room, authorities said. Baroni, 46, was taken into custody Wednesday in the beachside town of San Fernando, near Puerto Vallarta, after he flagged down police and allegedly told them his girlfriend accidentally hit her head when he threw her into the shower, according to local media reports. The Nayarit Attorney General's Office said the suspect was charged with an "aggravated femicide" that occurred on New Year's Day.