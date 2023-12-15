Grammy-winning group Pentatonix performing in Wichita, and tickets are almost gone

Dec. 25 keeps getting closer, and the holiday events keep filling Wichita’s calendar. This weekend and into next week, locals can see a cappella group Pentatonix perform a holiday-themed show at Intrust Bank Arena or catch Ballet Wichita’s presentation of “The Nutcracker.” Also, the Sedgwick County Zoo is about to close its Wild Lights exhibit, but not before a holiday finale that includes visits from Santa and carolers.

Here’s a look at some of the big events on the entertainment calendar from Friday through Dec. 21.

Pentatonix, holiday style

7 p.m. Wednesday, Intrust Bank Arena, 500 E. Waterman

A cappella vocal group Pentatonix will be at Wichita’s Intrust Bank Arena on Wednesday for a holiday show that has just a few tickets remaining. The Grammy-winning group, made up of Scott Hoying, Mitch Grassi, Kirstin Maldonado, Kevin Olusola and Matt Sallee, is on its “The Most Wonderful Tour of the Year,” and it will perform holiday hits for Wichita starting at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and tickets are $59-$100 at selectaseat.com, by phone at 316-755-7328 or in person at the Select-A-Seat box office inside Intrust Bank Arena.

Last chance for Wild Lights

6-9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, Sedgwick County Zoo, 5555 W. Zoo Blvd.

The lights are about to go dim on another season of Wild Lights at the Sedgwick County Zoo, but Wichita still has a few chances to see them. The event, which fills the zoo each year with glowing Chinese lanterns, will wrap up with a special Winter Finale Weekend that will include visits from Santa plus carolers and hot chocolate. The holiday extras will be offered from 6 to 9 p.m. on Saturday and on Sunday – which is the final day for the “Alice in Wonderland”-themed event. Tickets are $17 online, $19 at the gate for adults; $15 online, $17 at the gate for children 3 and over and for members; free for ages 2 and under. A family four-pack is $60 online or $68 at the gate; for members, it’s $52 online, $60 at the gate. Get tickets at scz.org/event/wild-lights or at the gate.

Ballet Wichita’s ‘Nutcracker’

7 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Century II Concert Hall, 225 W. Douglas

Another holiday weekend means another performance of “The Nutcracker” in Wichita. This time, the classic ballet is being presented by Ballet Wichita, whose dancers will take the stage at Century II’s Concert Hall at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The performance will mark Ballet Wichita’s 49th annual presentation of the ballet, which is presented with a live orchestra and guest dancers. Tickets are $27-$59 at selectaseat.com or by phone at 316-755-7328.

Holiday acrobatics

7:30 p.m. Monday, Century II Concert Hall, 225 W. Douglas

The touring production of “Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland” will hit Century II’s Concert Hall at 7:30 p.m. on Monday and is described as the circus meets the holidays. The performance, which is part of the Broadway in Wichita series, will feature acrobats and aerialists performing to classic holiday music. Tickets to the show, which starts at 7:30 p.m., are $45 to $95 at selectaseat.com or by phone at 316-755-7328.

Maker’s Markets

10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Johnson’s Garden Centers east and west

Still shopping for holiday gifts? Johnson’s Garden Centers is putting on Maker’s Markets at both of its locations on Saturday. The indoor markets will last from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Johnson’s at 2707 W. 13th St. and at 6225 E. Shadybrook, and each center will be filled with local vendors, including Orie’s Farm Fresh, Lyrical Hats, Whatchamacrunch Freeze Dried Candy, Rapha Botanicals, Copper & Stone Jewelry and more. Xclusive Booze Truck will be on site selling libations, and customers can register to win a door prize made up of merchandise from the vendors.

Flea market weekend

9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Kansas Star Casino Arena, 777 Kansas Star Drive, Mulvane

The monthly Wichita Flea Market returns this weekend with its holiday installment. This month, the market will be set up at the Kansas Star Casino’s arena. It will feature 225 vendors selling vintage items, comics, artwork, jewelry, toys and more. Santa and The Grinch also will make appearances. The market runs from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Tickets are $3 for a single day and $5 for a two-day ticket. Kids 12 and under get in free.

Saliva reborn

7 p.m. Friday, TempleLive, 332 E. First St.

Longtime Saliva vocalist Josey Scott has created his own version of the 1990s rock band and has taken the group on a tour that will stop on Friday at Wichita’s TempleLive, the music venue inside of the Scottish Rite Center in downtown Wichita. Saliva, which was formed in Memphis in 1996, was known for hits like “Always” and “Your Disease.” The show starts at 7 p.m., and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Tickets area $25-$49 at wichita.templelive.com