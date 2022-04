NextShark

A Singaporean bride was left in tears after getting a surprise reunion with her Filipina nanny during her wedding ceremony in Queenstown, Singapore. Kelly Chua, who got married on Saturday, took to TikTok to share the touching moment she saw her “yaya” (or “nanny”) Lita on her wedding day. It had been three years since Kelly last saw Lita, who, after working as a domestic worker for her family for 27 years, returned to the Philippines in 2019.