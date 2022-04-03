Grammys 2022 Red Carpet: See All The Best, Wildest And WTF Looks

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas ― unless it’s Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s secret wedding and Diplo is invited, or it involves the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

The stars showed up in their best, wildest and most WTF looks on Sunday night for the Grammys red carpet, following the glitz, glam and similar WTF-ness of last week’s Oscars.

While red and pink dominated the Academy Awards red carpet, it seemed there was only one rule for the Grammys: all the texture and colors, and the brighter the better.

Laverne Cox helmed E!’s red carpet, with help from E! correspondents Zanna Roberts Rassi and Naz Perez, Karamo Brown of “Queer Eye,” and comedian Nikki Glaser.

Trevor Noah will host the actual awards, which are set to start at 8 p.m. Eastern at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas and will feature performances from the likes of Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and more.

See all the looks below:

