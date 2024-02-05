Grammys 2024: Winners and key takeaways from a dramatic evening
The 66th annual Grammy Awards took place last night, and if you thought the drama was contained to the movie awards season, you were very much mistaken.
It was a big night for female artists, with SZA starting the evening with the most nominations (nine), and Victoria Monét and Phoebe Bridgers close behind (seven nods each).
Ultimately, Taylor Swift triumphed in Best Pop Vocal Album and a win for Album of the Year for 'Midnights', making history in the process. More on that in a bit.
SZA was also a big winner, taking home Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Progressive R&B Album, and Best R&B Song.
Phoebe Bridgers and her supergroup boygenius had a great evening, too, winning Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Alternative Music Album.
Elsewhere, Miley Cyrus won Record of the Year for 'Flowers', her first ever Grammy; Victoria Monét won Best New Artist; Karol G made Grammy history becoming the first female performer to win Best Música Urbana Album for her blockbuster 'Mañana Será Bonito' record; and Billie Eilish won Song of the Year for the Barbie hit, 'What Was I Made For?'.
And for you country fans out there, best country album went to Lainey Wilson for 'Bell Bottom Country' - her very first Grammy.
Scroll down for the full list of winners.
Here are the key takeaways from a very, very busy evening:
Taylor Swift triumphs and announces a new album
TayTay (all day) won album of the year for 'Midnights', breaking the record for most wins in the category with four.
She beats Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon, who had three.
That’s all very well and good, but the big news for Swifties came earlier in the night, when she finally endorsed President Biden for this year’s election thereby sending Conservatives into a nuclear meltdo- No, that’s not it.
Instead, Swift used her 13th Grammy win to announce her new album, 'The Tortured Poets Department'.
“I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans,” she said while accepting the best pop vocal album award. “So, I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage.”
True to her word, Swift posted a black-and-white image of her reclining across some comfy looking pillows. The top half of her face is cut off in the low-contrast image. Check it out for yourself:
“All’s fair in love and poetry...” her caption read.
You can imagine that the internet went into full meltdown mode, and in a little over an hour, the Instagram post alone had amassed nearly 7 million likes.
“And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink,” read handwritten lyrics posted after the album cover.
‘The Tortured Poets Department’ will be Swift's 11th studio album, not counting her re-recordings. Her last original album was 'Midnights', released in October 2022. Since then, she's launched the billion-dollar Eras Tour, which is heading to Europe. And we'll be there to keep you up to speed with what actually goes on at a Taylor Swift concert.
Swift later picked up Album of the Year, the show's final award, for 'Midnights’.
“I would love to tell you this is the best moment of my life, but I feel this happy when I finish a song, or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love, or when I’m shortlisting a music video, or when I’m working with my dancers,” she said after accepting her Album of the Year award.
She was presented album of the year by...
Céline Dion graces the stage
The award for album of the year was presented by the one, the only Céline Dion, who surprised everyone with her appearance.
The celebrated artist had recently stopped performing due to Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). She was diagnosed in 2022 and this led to the cancellation of her world tour in May 2023.
She received a standing ovation.
“When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart,” she said.
Last week, Dion announced the release of an upcoming documentary that hopes to raise awareness about her rare neurological disorder.
In a statement, Dion said: “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life to help others who share this diagnosis.”
Big performances
Trevor Noah hosted the main Grammys ceremony for the fourth consecutive year.
Noah greeted an excited crowd, starting things off with a kiss on the cheek from Meryl Streep.
That was already an impressive start, but the performances that followed made the evening one for the books.
Performers during the show included SZA, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, Billy Joel, and Miley Cyrus, among others.
Dua Lipa opened the show with a high-octane medley: first, a tease of her forthcoming single, 'Training Season', then, her most recent single 'Houdini', and finally, her disco-pop Barbie hit 'Dance the Night.'
Travis Scott did a medley of 'My Eyes', 'I Know?', and 'Fein'; Olivia Rodrigo brought her bloodsucking ballad 'vampire' – or in this case, bloodletting, as red liquid dripped from the walls behind her; SZA took the stage to perform a medley of her hits 'Snooze' and 'Kill Bill', joined by dancers wielding katanas; Miley Cyrus then went on to perform 'Flowers' for the first time live on television – moments after receiving her first ever Grammy.
As you can tell, there were a lot of performances, each one outdoing the previous.
Of particular note was Luke Combs’ heartfelt rendition of 'Fast Car' with Tracy Chapman, during one of her rare public appearances. Combs’ cover of the Chapman classic has dominated country radio and won him song of the year at the 2023 CMAs. In 1989, Chapman won best pop vocal performance for the song.
Then there was the set from U2, “one of the most groundbreaking and beloved bands of all time” according to Noah, performing from the Sphere in Las Vegas.
However, our favourite performance was, hands down...
Joni Mitchell makes her Grammys debut
Joni Mitchell, 80, made Grammy history by performing 'Both Sides Now' from her 1969 album 'Clouds'.
It was her first-ever Grammy performance, and in her introduction, Brandi Carlile called her “one of the most influential and emotionally generous creators in human history”.
Damn right.
Mitchell also won the award for best folk album.
Damn right again.
Barbie gets some love
The Oscars may have, according to some, “shunned” Barbie with a few “snubs”, but the Grammys decided to take another route.
Billie Eilish and her brother/collaborator Finneas O'Connell's gentle ballad 'What Was I Made For?' were awarded Best Song of the Year and best song written for visual media.
“Damn, that’s stupid guys!” she said during her speech. “That was a crazy list of incredible people … I’m shocked out of my balls.”
We hope her balls are safe and sound. We need you, Billie.
“Thank you to Greta Gerwig for making the best movie of the year,” Eilish also said during her acceptance speech.
Eilish’s song has already won a handful of awards this season, including best original song at the 2024 Golden Globes, and is currently up for best original song at the upcoming Oscars in March.
And as an extra bit of trivia, ‘What Was I Made For?’ became the first song from a movie to win the award since Celine Dion’s 'My Heart Will Go On'.
It did not, however, win Record of the Year. That went to...
'Flowers' still getting love
Miley Cyrus’ 'Flowers' beat out Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?', boygenius' 'Not Strong Enough', Jon Batiste's 'Worship', Olivia Rodrigo's 'vampire', SZA's 'Kill Bill', Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' and Victoria Monét's 'On My Mama' to take home the major award.
The self-love anthem 'Flowers' won Record of the Year, and has continued to break records upon its release, becoming the first song to reach over 100 million streams on Spotify in one week, and earning one trillion streams after just three months.
boygenius win big
The indie supergroup boygenius featuring Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus received their first-ever Grammy nominations this year, and left the awards ceremony with three main awards: Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Alternative Music Album.
It’s quite the sweep for the band, whose first album, 'the record', was one of our favourite albums of 2023.
In our review, we said: “The supergroup delivered an addictive and achingly intimate ode to collaboration, and listening to 'the record' (stylised in lowercase like the band's name) makes you feel like you’re privy to a mic-sharing session between three mates who genuinely enjoy their creative time together.”
Also, can we take a moment to appreciate their matching outfits?
Jay-Z wins... But has beef
Jay-Z was given the year’s Dr Dre global impact award for his personal and professional achievements.
Lovely, but during his acceptance speech, he called out the Grammys’ failure to recognize his wife, Beyoncé, for album of the year:
“I’m just saying, we want y’all to get it right,” he said. “Obviously it’s subjective because it’s music.”
He continued: “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has the most Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year,” he said. “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that: the most Grammys. Never won album of the year. That doesn’t work.”
Bit of a dampener, but the night wasn’t Hova...
Killer Mike wins three awards – and is arrested
Rapper Killer Mike, best known by some as one half of the band Run The Jewels, won three awards in quick succession, but somehow ended up in police custody before the main Grammys ceremony began.
He was handcuffed and escorted by police out of the Grammy Awards, having won three Grammys during the pre-televised portion of the ceremony.
The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, and the LAPD confirmed that he was detained after a “physical altercation” at Crypto.com Arena, where the Grammys are being held.
The evening, on a more positive note, marked Killer Mike’s first Grammy Award wins since 2003, when he was first nominated and won for his feature on OutKast’s 'The Whole World' in the best rap performance by a duo or group.
Killer Mike won in all three of the categories he was nominated in: Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his track 'Scientists & Engineers' and Best Rap Album for 'Michael', his sixth studio album released in June 2023.
His song 'Scientists & Engineers' featured André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane. It beat Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s 'The Hillbillies'; Black Thought’s 'Love Letter'; Coi Leray’s 'Players'; and Drake and 21 Savage’s 'Rich Flex' in the Best Rap Performance race.
Killer Mike’s album 'Michael' beat Drake and 21 Savage’s 'Her Loss'; Metro Boomin’s 'Heroes & Villains'; Nas’ 'King’s Disease III' and Travis Scott’s 'Utopia' in Best Rap album.
Here is the full list of Grammy 2024 winners:
Album of the Year
Boygenius - The Record
Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
Jon Batiste - World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
SZA - SOS
WINNER: Taylor Swift - Midnights
Record of the Year
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]
Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
Jon Batiste - Worship
WINNER: Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Best New Artist
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
WINNER: Victoria Monét
The War and Treaty
Song of the Year
WINNER: Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Jon Batiste - Butterfly
Lana Del Rey - A&W
Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
SZA - Kill Bill
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Best Pop Vocal Album
Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract)
Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry
Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo - Guts
WINNER: Taylor Swift - Midnights
Best R&B Song
Coco Jones - ICU
Halle - Angel
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love
WINNER: SZA - Snooze
Victoria Monét - On My Mama
Best Country Album
Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne
Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
WINNER: Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country
Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain
Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan
Best Música Urbana Album
WINNER: Karol G - Mañana Será Bonito
Rauw Alejandro - Saturno
Tainy - Data
Best Pop Solo Performance
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]
Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red
WINNER: Miley Cyrus - Flowers
Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire
Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero
Producer of the Year, Non-Classical
Daniel Nigro
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit-Boy
WINNER: Jack Antonoff
Metro Boomin
Producer of the Year, Classical
Brian Pidgeon
David Frost
Dmitriy Lipay
WINNER: Elaine Martone
Morten Lindberg
Best Engineered Album, Classical
Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic - Fandango
Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra - Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces
Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry - Sanlikol: A Gentleman of Istanbul - Symphony for Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor
WINNER: Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Contemporary American Composers
Shara Nova & A Far Cry - The Blue Hour
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings - Me/And/Dad
Michael Cleveland - Lovin’ of the Game
Mighty Poplar - Mighty Poplar
WINNER: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - City of Gold
Sam Bush - Radio John: Songs of John Hartford
Willie Nelson - Bluegrass
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
WINNER: Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - As We Speak
Ben Wendel - All One
Bob James - Jazz Hands
House of Waters - On Becoming
Julian Lage - The Layers
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Adam Blackstone - Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn
WINNER: Billy Childs - The Winds of Change
Kenny Barron - The Source
Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix
Pat Metheny - Dream Box
Best Jazz Performance
Adam Blackstone Featuring The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté - Vulnerable (Live)
Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - But Not for Me
Jon Batiste - Movement 18’ (Heroes)
Lakecia Benjamin - Basquiat
WINNER: Samara Joy - Tight
Best Progressive R&B Album
Diddy - The Love Album: Off the Grid
Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy - Nova
Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure
WINNER: SZA - SOS
6lack - Since I Have a Lover
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot
WINNER: Coco Jones - ICU
Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love
SZA - Kill Bill
Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel
Best Contemporary Classical Composition
Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony - Akiho: In That Space, at That Time
WINNER: Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful of Teeth - Montgomery: Rounds
Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic - Adès: Dante
Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic - Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright
Roomful of Teeth - Brittelle: Psychedelics
Best Classical Compendium
Aaron Diehl & The Knights - Zodiac Suite
Andy Akiho, Omaha Symphony & Ankush Kumar Bahl - Sculptures
Chick Corea & Orchestra da Camera della Sardegna - Sardinia
Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers & Gustavo Castillo - Fandango
Peter Herresthal, Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra, James Gaffigan, Arctic Philharmonic & Tim Weiss - Missy Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright
WINNER: Various Artists - Passion for Bach and Coltrane
Wild Up & Christopher Rountree - Julius Eastman Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?
Best Classical Solo Vocal Album
Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist - Because
WINNER: Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra) - Walking in the Dark
Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist - Broken Branches
Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist - 40@40
Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist - Rising
Best Classical Instrumental Solo
Andy Akiho - Akiho: Cylinders
Curtis Stewart - Of Love
WINNER: Louisville Orchestra - The American Project
Robert Black - Adams, John Luther: Darkness and Scattered Light
Seth Parker Woods - Difficult Grace
Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance
Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet - American Stories
Catalyst Quartet - Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker
WINNER: Roomful of Teeth - Rough Magic
Third Coast Percussion - Between Breaths
Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos - Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ and Op. 1, No. 3
Best Choral Performance
The Clarion Choir - Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil
The Crossing - Carols After a Plague
Miró Quartet; Conspirare - The House of Belonging
San Francisco Symphony Chorus - Ligeti: Lux Aeterna
WINNER: Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir - Saariaho: Reconnaissance
Best Opera Recording
WINNER: The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Champion
Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus - Corigliano: The Lord of Cries
The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet - Little: Black Lodge
Best Orchestral Performance
Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra - Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem of Ecstasy
WINNER: Los Angeles Philharmonic - Adès: Dante
Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra - Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra; Four Pieces
The Philadelphia Orchestra - Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony
San Francisco Symphony - Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring
Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals
Cécile McLorin Salvant - Fenestra
Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Metropole Orkest - Com Que Voz (Live)
Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band - April in Paris
WINNER: Säje Featuring Jacob Collier - In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning
Samara Joy - Lush Life
Best Regional Roots Music Album
WINNER: Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band - New Beginnings
Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers - Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
WINNER: Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra - Live: Orpheum Theater Nola
New Breed Bass Band - Made in New Orleans
New Orleans Nightcrawlers - Too Much to Hold
The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. - Live at the Maple Leaf
Best Folk Album
Dom Flemons - Traveling Wildfire
WINNER: Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)
The Milk Carton Kids - I Only See the Moon
Nickel Creek - Celebrants
Old Crow Medicine Show - Jubilee
Paul Simon - Psalms
Rufus Wainwright - Folkocracy
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brothers Osborne - Nobody’s Nobody
Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton - We Don’t Fight Anymore
Dierks Bentley Furingeat Billy Strings - High Note
Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson - Save Me
Vince Gill & Paul Franklin - Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)
WINNER: Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Cécile McLorin Salvant - Mélusine
Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - Alive at the Village Vanguard
Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke - Lean In
WINNER: Nicole Zuraitis - How Love Begins
Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band - For Ella 2
Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella
Hilario Duran and His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera - I Remember Mingus
Just 6 - Angels We Have Heard on High
Ludwig Göransson - Can You Hear the Music
WINNER: The String Revolution Featuring Tommy Emmanuel - Folsom Prison Blues
Wednesday Addams - Paint It Black
Best Instrumental Composition
Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - Motion
WINNER: John Williams - Helena’s Theme
Lakecia Benjamin Feuringat Angela Davis - Amerikkan Skin
Ludwig Göransson - Can You Hear the Music
Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band - Cutey and the Dragon
Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording
Meryl Streep - Big Tree
WINNER: Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times
Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being
Senator Bernie Sanders - It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism
William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
Best Children’s Music Album
Andrew & Polly - Ahhhhh!
DJ Willy Wow! - Hip Hope for Kids!
Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon - Ancestars
Uncle Jumbo - Taste the Sky
WINNER: 123 Andrés - We Grow Together Preschool Songs
Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album
WINNER: Carla Patullo Featuring Tonality and The Scorchio Quartet - So She Howls
David Darling & Hans Christian - Ocean Dreaming Ocean
Kirsten Agresta-Copely - Aquamarine
Omar Akram - Moments of Beauty
Ólafur Arnalds - Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks)
Best Reggae Album
Buju Banton - Born for Greatness
Beenie Man - Simma
Burning Spear - No Destroyer
Collie Buddz - Cali Roots Riddim 2023
WINNER: Julian Marley & Antaeus - Colors of Royal
Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album
Cabra - Martínez
Diamante Eléctrico - Leche de Tigre
Fito Paez - EADDA9223
WINNER: Juanes - Vida Cotidiana
WINNER: Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas las Flores
Best Latin Pop Album
AleMor - Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
WINNER: Gaby Moreno - X Mi (Vol. 1)
Maluma - Don Juan
Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja
Paula Arenas - A Ciegas
Pedro Capó - La Neta
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily - Love in Exile
Cory Henry - Live at the Piano
Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue - SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
Louis Cole - Quality Over Opinion
WINNER: Meshell Ndegeocello - The Omnichord Real Book
Best Latin Jazz Album
Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band - Vox Humana
Eliane Elias - Quietude
Ivan Lins With the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra - My Heart Speaks
Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente - Cometa
WINNER: Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo - El Arte del Bolero Vol. 2
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla - The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo
WINNER: The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart - Basie Swings the Blues
Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society - Dynamic Maximum Tension
Mingus Big Band - The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions
Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest - Olympians
Best Historical Album
Bob Dylan - Fragments - Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17
Lou Reed - Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition
Various Artists - The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922
Various Artists - Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971
WINNER: Various Artists - Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos
Best Album Notes
Howdy Glenn - I Can Almost See Houston
Iftin Band - Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions
John Coltrane - Evenings at the Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live)
Various Artists - Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971
WINNER: Various Artists - Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos
Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package
Bo Burnham - Inside: Deluxe Box Set
Lou Reed - Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition
Neutral Milk Hotel - The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel
Ngọt - Gieo
WINNER: Various Artists - For the Birds: The Birdsong Project
Best Recording Package
The Arcs - Eletrophonic Chronic
Brad Breeck - Gravity Falls
Caroline Rose - The Art of Forgetting
WINNER: Dry Cleaning - Stumpwork
Ensemble Cadenza 21’ - Cadenza 21’
Leaf Yeh - Migration
Best Comedy Album
Chris Rock - Selective Outrage
WINNER: Dave Chappelle - What’s in a Name?
Sarah Silverman - Someone You Love
Trevor Noah - I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes - I’m an Entertainer
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys - The Car
WINNER: Boygenius - The Record
Gorillaz - Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying
Best Alternative Music Performance
Alvvays - Belinda Says
Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint
Boygenius - Cool About It
Lana Del Rey - A&W
WINNER: Paramore - This Is Why
Best Rock Album
Foo Fighters - But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher
Metallica - 72 Seasons
WINNER: Paramore - This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…
Best Rock Song
WINNER: Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
Foo Fighters - Rescued
Olivia Rodrigo - Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl
Queens of the Stone Age - Emotion Sickness
The Rolling Stones - Angry
Best Metal Performance
Disturbed - Bad Man
Ghost - Phantom of the Opera
WINNER: Metallica - 72 Seasons
Slipknot - Hive Mind
Spiritbox - Jaded
Best Rock Performance
Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures of Anything Goes
Black Pumas - More Than a Love Song
WINNER: Boygenius - Not Strong Enough
Foo Fighters - Rescued
Metallica - Lux Æterna
Best Musical Theater Album
Kimberly Akimbo
Parade
Shucked
WINNER: Some Like It Hot
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive
WINNER: Laufey - Bewitched
Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World
Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure
Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Best Global Music Album
Bokanté - History
Burna Boy - I Told Them…
Davido - Timeless
WINNER: Shakti - This Moment
Susana Baca- Epifanías
Best African Music Performance
Asake & Olamide - Amapiano
Ayra Starr - Rush
Burna Boy - City Boys
Davido Featuring Musa Keys - Unavailable
WINNER: Tyla - Water
Best Global Music Performance
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily - Shadow Forces
WINNER: Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - Pashto
Burna Boy - Alone
Davido - Feel
Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi) - Abundance in Millets
Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas - Todo Colores
Silvana Estrada - Milagro y Disastre
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Aja Monet - When the Poems Do What They Do
WINNER: J. Ivy - The Light Inside
Kevin Powell - Grocery Shopping With My Mother
Prentice Powell and Shawn William - For Your Consideration ’24
Queen Sheba - A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited
Best Rap Album
Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss
WINNER: Killer Mike - Michael
Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains
Nas - King’s Disease III
Travis Scott - Utopia
Best Rap Song
Doja Cat - Attention
Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex
WINNER: Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers
Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - Sittin’ on Top of the World
Doja Cat - Attention
Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U
WINNER: Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - All My Life
SZA - Low
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbillies
Black Thought - Love Letter
Coi Leray - Players
Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex
WINNER: Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers
Best R&B Album
Babyface - Girls Night Out
Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)
Emily King - Special Occasion
Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP
WINNER: Victoria Monét - Jaguar II
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Babyface Featuring Coco Jones - Simple
Kenyon Dixon - Lucky
WINNER: PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol - Good Morning
SZA - Love Language
Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét - Hollywood
Best Gospel Performance/Song
Erica Campbell - Feel Alright (Blessed)
Melvin Crispell III - God Is
WINNER: Kirk Franklin - All Things
Stanley Brown Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard - God Is Good
Zacardi Cortez - Lord Do It for Me (Live)
Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Justin Tranter
Shane McAnally
WINNER: Theron Thomas
Best Roots Gospel Album
The Blackwood Brothers Quartet - Tribute to the King
WINNER: Blind Boys of Alabama - Echoes of the South
Becky Isaacs Bowman - Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times
Brian Free & Assurance - Meet Me at the Cross
Gaither Vocal Band - Shine: The Darker the Night the Brighter the Light
Best Contemporary Christian Music Album
Blessing Offor - My Tribe
Da’ T.R.U.T.H. - Emanuel
Lauren Daigle - Lauren Daigle
WINNER: Lecrae - Church Clothes 4
Phil Wickham - I Believe
Best Gospel Album
Erica Campbell - I Love You
Maverick City Music - The Maverick Way
Jonathan McReynolds - My Truth
Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Hymns (Live)
WINNER: Tye Tribbett - All Things New: Live in Orlando
Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song
Blessing Offor - Believe
Cody Carnes - Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]
For King & Country Featuring Jordin Sparks - Love Me Like I Am
Lauren Daigle - Thank God I Do
WINNER: Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Your Power
Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine - God Problems
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Bettye LaVette - LaVette!
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram - Live in London
WINNER: Larkin Poe - Blood Harmony
Ruthie Foster - Healing Time
Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton - Death Wish Blues
Best Traditional Blues Album
WINNER: Bobby Rush - All My Love for You
Eric Bibb - Ridin’
John Primer - Teardrops for Magic Slim Live at Rosa’s Lounge
Mr. Sipp - The Soul Side of Sipp
Tracy Nelson - Life Don’t Miss Nobody
Best Americana Album
Allison Russell - The Returner
Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark
WINNER: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes
Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions
Rhiannon Giddens - You’re the One
Best American Roots Song
Allison Russell - The Returner
Billy Strings Featuring Willie Nelson - California Sober
Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity
WINNER: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Cast Iron Skillet
The War and Treaty - Blank Page
Best Americana Performance
Allison Russell - The Returner
Blind Boys of Alabama - Friendship
WINNER: Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - King of Oklahoma
Tyler Childers - Help Me Make It Through the Night
Best American Roots Performance
WINNER: Allison Russell - Eve Was Black
Blind Boys of Alabama - Heaven Help Us All
Jon Batiste - Butterfly
Madison Cunningham - Inventing the Wheel
Rhiannon Giddens - You Louisiana Man
Best Country Song
Brandy Clark - Buried
WINNER: Chris Stapleton - White Horse
Morgan Wallen - Last Night
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything
Best Country Solo Performance
Brandy Clark - Buried
WINNER: Chris Stapleton - White Horse
Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind
Luke Combs - Fast Car
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Best Immersive Audio Album
WINNER: Alicia Keys - The Diary of Alicia Keys
Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack)
George Strait - Blue Clear Sky
Madison Beer - Silence Between Songs
Ryan Ylyate - Act 3 (Immersive Edition)
Best Remixed Recording
WINNER: Depeche Mode - Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)
Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown - New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)
Lane 8 - Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)
Mariah Carey - Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)
Turnstile & BadBadNotGood Featuring Blood Orange - Alien Love Call
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Bokanté - History
Boygenius - The Record
Caroline Polachek - Desire, I Want to Turn Into You
Feist - Multitudes
WINNER: Victoria Monét - Jaguar II
Best Music Film
WINNER: David Bowie - Moonage Daydream
Kendrick Lamar - Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour
Lewis Capaldi - How I’m Feeling Now
Little Richard - I Am Everything
Tupac Shakur - Dear Mama
Best Music Video
WINNER: The Beatles - I’m Only Sleeping
Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]
Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out
Troye Sivan - Rush
Tyler Childers - In Your Love
Best Song Written for Visual Media
WINNER: Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?
Dua Lipa - Dance the Night
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World
Rihanna - Lift Me Up
Ryan Gosling - I’m Just Ken
Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media
Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarök
Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory - Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea” - Hogwarts Legacy
Sarah Schachner - Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare II
WINNER: Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)
John Williams - The Fabelmans
John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
WINNER: Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer
Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie
Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media
Daisy Jones & the Six - Aurora
WINNER: Various Artists - Barbie the Album
Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By
Various Artists - Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
“Weird Al” Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Best Tropical Latin Album
Carlos Vives - Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así
Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia - Niche Sinfónico
Luis Figueroa - Voy a Ti
Omara Portuondo - Vida
WINNER: Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - Siembra: 45° Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)
Tony Succar, Mimy Succar - Mimy & Tony
Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)
Ana Bárbara - Bordado a Mano
Flor de Toloache - Motherflower
Lila Downs - La Sánchez
Lupita Infante - Amor Como en las Películas de Antes
WINNER: Peso Pluma - Génesis
Best Dance/Electronic Music Album
James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven
The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling
WINNER: Fred Again.. - Actual Life 3
Skrillex - Quest for Fire
Best Pop Dance Recording
Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One in a Million
Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding - Miracle
David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don’t Hurt Me
WINNER: Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam
Troye Sivan - Rush
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21f
Disclosure - Higher Than Ever Before
James Blake - Loading
Romy & Fred Again.. - Strong
WINNER: Skrillex, Fred Again.. & Flowdan - Rumble
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone
Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace
Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles
WINNER: SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine
Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma