Grammys 2024: Winners and key takeaways from a dramatic evening

The 66th annual Grammy Awards took place last night, and if you thought the drama was contained to the movie awards season, you were very much mistaken.

It was a big night for female artists, with SZA starting the evening with the most nominations (nine), and Victoria Monét and Phoebe Bridgers close behind (seven nods each).

Ultimately, Taylor Swift triumphed in Best Pop Vocal Album and a win for Album of the Year for 'Midnights', making history in the process. More on that in a bit.

SZA was also a big winner, taking home Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, Best Progressive R&B Album, and Best R&B Song.

Phoebe Bridgers and her supergroup boygenius had a great evening, too, winning Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Alternative Music Album.

Elsewhere, Miley Cyrus won Record of the Year for 'Flowers', her first ever Grammy; Victoria Monét won Best New Artist; Karol G made Grammy history becoming the first female performer to win Best Música Urbana Album for her blockbuster 'Mañana Será Bonito' record; and Billie Eilish won Song of the Year for the Barbie hit, 'What Was I Made For?'.

And for you country fans out there, best country album went to Lainey Wilson for 'Bell Bottom Country' - her very first Grammy.

Here are the key takeaways from a very, very busy evening:

Taylor Swift triumphs and announces a new album

Taylor makes history - Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

TayTay (all day) won album of the year for 'Midnights', breaking the record for most wins in the category with four.

She beats Frank Sinatra, Stevie Wonder and Paul Simon, who had three.

That’s all very well and good, but the big news for Swifties came earlier in the night, when she finally endorsed President Biden for this year’s election thereby sending Conservatives into a nuclear meltdo- No, that’s not it.

Instead, Swift used her 13th Grammy win to announce her new album, 'The Tortured Poets Department'.

“I know that the way that the Recording Academy voted is a direct reflection of the passion of the fans,” she said while accepting the best pop vocal album award. “So, I want to say thank you to the fans by telling you a secret that I’ve been keeping from you for the last two years which is that my brand-new album comes out April 19. It’s called ‘The Tortured Poets Department.’ I'm gonna go and post the cover right now backstage.”

True to her word, Swift posted a black-and-white image of her reclining across some comfy looking pillows. The top half of her face is cut off in the low-contrast image. Check it out for yourself:

“All’s fair in love and poetry...” her caption read.

You can imagine that the internet went into full meltdown mode, and in a little over an hour, the Instagram post alone had amassed nearly 7 million likes.

“And so I enter into evidence / My tarnished coat of arms / My muses, acquired like bruises / My talismans and charms / The tick, tick, tick of love bombs / My veins of pitch black ink,” read handwritten lyrics posted after the album cover.

‘The Tortured Poets Department’ will be Swift's 11th studio album, not counting her re-recordings. Her last original album was 'Midnights', released in October 2022. Since then, she's launched the billion-dollar Eras Tour, which is heading to Europe. And we'll be there to keep you up to speed with what actually goes on at a Taylor Swift concert.

Swift later picked up Album of the Year, the show's final award, for 'Midnights’.

“I would love to tell you this is the best moment of my life, but I feel this happy when I finish a song, or when I crack the code to a bridge that I love, or when I’m shortlisting a music video, or when I’m working with my dancers,” she said after accepting her Album of the Year award.

She was presented album of the year by...

Céline Dion graces the stage

Celine Dion presents the award for album of the year during the 66th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday - Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The award for album of the year was presented by the one, the only Céline Dion, who surprised everyone with her appearance.

The celebrated artist had recently stopped performing due to Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS). She was diagnosed in 2022 and this led to the cancellation of her world tour in May 2023.

She received a standing ovation.

“When I say that I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart,” she said.

Last week, Dion announced the release of an upcoming documentary that hopes to raise awareness about her rare neurological disorder.

In a statement, Dion said: “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life to help others who share this diagnosis.”

Big performances

Meryl Streep, center, and Mark Ronson present Miley Cyrus with the award for record of the year - Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Trevor Noah hosted the main Grammys ceremony for the fourth consecutive year.

Noah greeted an excited crowd, starting things off with a kiss on the cheek from Meryl Streep.

That was already an impressive start, but the performances that followed made the evening one for the books.

Performers during the show included SZA, Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Travis Scott, Billy Joel, and Miley Cyrus, among others.

Dua Lipa opened the show with a high-octane medley: first, a tease of her forthcoming single, 'Training Season', then, her most recent single 'Houdini', and finally, her disco-pop Barbie hit 'Dance the Night.'

Travis Scott did a medley of 'My Eyes', 'I Know?', and 'Fein'; Olivia Rodrigo brought her bloodsucking ballad 'vampire' – or in this case, bloodletting, as red liquid dripped from the walls behind her; SZA took the stage to perform a medley of her hits 'Snooze' and 'Kill Bill', joined by dancers wielding katanas; Miley Cyrus then went on to perform 'Flowers' for the first time live on television – moments after receiving her first ever Grammy.

As you can tell, there were a lot of performances, each one outdoing the previous.

Of particular note was Luke Combs’ heartfelt rendition of 'Fast Car' with Tracy Chapman, during one of her rare public appearances. Combs’ cover of the Chapman classic has dominated country radio and won him song of the year at the 2023 CMAs. In 1989, Chapman won best pop vocal performance for the song.

Then there was the set from U2, “one of the most groundbreaking and beloved bands of all time” according to Noah, performing from the Sphere in Las Vegas.

However, our favourite performance was, hands down...

Joni Mitchell makes her Grammys debut

Joni Mitchell performs "Both Sides Now" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards - Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Joni Mitchell, 80, made Grammy history by performing 'Both Sides Now' from her 1969 album 'Clouds'.

It was her first-ever Grammy performance, and in her introduction, Brandi Carlile called her “one of the most influential and emotionally generous creators in human history”.

Damn right.

Mitchell also won the award for best folk album.

Damn right again.

Barbie gets some love

Finneas, left, and Billie Eilish accept the award for song of the year for "What Was I Made For?" during the 66th annual Grammy Awards - Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

The Oscars may have, according to some, “shunned” Barbie with a few “snubs”, but the Grammys decided to take another route.

Billie Eilish and her brother/collaborator Finneas O'Connell's gentle ballad 'What Was I Made For?' were awarded Best Song of the Year and best song written for visual media.

“Damn, that’s stupid guys!” she said during her speech. “That was a crazy list of incredible people … I’m shocked out of my balls.”

We hope her balls are safe and sound. We need you, Billie.

“Thank you to Greta Gerwig for making the best movie of the year,” Eilish also said during her acceptance speech.

Eilish’s song has already won a handful of awards this season, including best original song at the 2024 Golden Globes, and is currently up for best original song at the upcoming Oscars in March.

And as an extra bit of trivia, ‘What Was I Made For?’ became the first song from a movie to win the award since Celine Dion’s 'My Heart Will Go On'.

It did not, however, win Record of the Year. That went to...

'Flowers' still getting love

Miley winning her first Grammy - Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Miley Cyrus’ 'Flowers' beat out Billie Eilish's 'What Was I Made For?', boygenius' 'Not Strong Enough', Jon Batiste's 'Worship', Olivia Rodrigo's 'vampire', SZA's 'Kill Bill', Taylor Swift's 'Anti-Hero' and Victoria Monét's 'On My Mama' to take home the major award.

The self-love anthem 'Flowers' won Record of the Year, and has continued to break records upon its release, becoming the first song to reach over 100 million streams on Spotify in one week, and earning one trillion streams after just three months.

boygenius win big

boygenius - Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

The indie supergroup boygenius featuring Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers and Lucy Dacus received their first-ever Grammy nominations this year, and left the awards ceremony with three main awards: Best Rock Performance, Best Rock Song, and Best Alternative Music Album.

It’s quite the sweep for the band, whose first album, 'the record', was one of our favourite albums of 2023.

In our review, we said: “The supergroup delivered an addictive and achingly intimate ode to collaboration, and listening to 'the record' (stylised in lowercase like the band's name) makes you feel like you’re privy to a mic-sharing session between three mates who genuinely enjoy their creative time together.”

Also, can we take a moment to appreciate their matching outfits?

Jay-Z wins... But has beef

Jay Z - Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

Jay-Z was given the year’s Dr Dre global impact award for his personal and professional achievements.

Lovely, but during his acceptance speech, he called out the Grammys’ failure to recognize his wife, Beyoncé, for album of the year:

“I’m just saying, we want y’all to get it right,” he said. “Obviously it’s subjective because it’s music.”

He continued: “I don’t want to embarrass this young lady, but she has the most Grammys than everyone and never won album of the year,” he said. “So even by your own metrics, that doesn’t work. Think about that: the most Grammys. Never won album of the year. That doesn’t work.”

Bit of a dampener, but the night wasn’t Hova...

Killer Mike wins three awards – and is arrested

Killer Mike - Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Rapper Killer Mike, best known by some as one half of the band Run The Jewels, won three awards in quick succession, but somehow ended up in police custody before the main Grammys ceremony began.

He was handcuffed and escorted by police out of the Grammy Awards, having won three Grammys during the pre-televised portion of the ceremony.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news, and the LAPD confirmed that he was detained after a “physical altercation” at Crypto.com Arena, where the Grammys are being held.

The evening, on a more positive note, marked Killer Mike’s first Grammy Award wins since 2003, when he was first nominated and won for his feature on OutKast’s 'The Whole World' in the best rap performance by a duo or group.

Killer Mike won in all three of the categories he was nominated in: Best Rap Song and Best Rap Performance for his track 'Scientists & Engineers' and Best Rap Album for 'Michael', his sixth studio album released in June 2023.

His song 'Scientists & Engineers' featured André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane. It beat Baby Keem and Kendrick Lamar’s 'The Hillbillies'; Black Thought’s 'Love Letter'; Coi Leray’s 'Players'; and Drake and 21 Savage’s 'Rich Flex' in the Best Rap Performance race.

Killer Mike’s album 'Michael' beat Drake and 21 Savage’s 'Her Loss'; Metro Boomin’s 'Heroes & Villains'; Nas’ 'King’s Disease III' and Travis Scott’s 'Utopia' in Best Rap album.

Here is the full list of Grammy 2024 winners:

Album of the Year

Boygenius - The Record

Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure

Jon Batiste - World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

SZA - SOS

WINNER: Taylor Swift - Midnights

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]

Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Jon Batiste - Worship

WINNER: Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

WINNER: Victoria Monét

The War and Treaty

Song of the Year

WINNER: Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Jon Batiste - Butterfly

Lana Del Rey - A&W

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

SZA - Kill Bill

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Best Pop Vocal Album

Ed Sheeran - - (Subtract)

Kelly Clarkson - Chemistry

Miley Cyrus - Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo - Guts

WINNER: Taylor Swift - Midnights

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones - ICU

Halle - Angel

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love

WINNER: SZA - Snooze

Victoria Monét - On My Mama

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne - Brothers Osborne

Kelsea Ballerini - Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

WINNER: Lainey Wilson - Bell Bottom Country

Tyler Childers - Rustin’ in the Rain

Zach Bryan - Zach Bryan

Best Música Urbana Album

WINNER: Karol G - Mañana Será Bonito

Rauw Alejandro - Saturno

Tainy - Data

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For? [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]

Doja Cat - Paint the Town Red

WINNER: Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Olivia Rodrigo - Vampire

Taylor Swift - Anti-Hero

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Daniel Nigro

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit-Boy

WINNER: Jack Antonoff

Metro Boomin

Producer of the Year, Classical

Brian Pidgeon

David Frost

Dmitriy Lipay

WINNER: Elaine Martone

Morten Lindberg

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers, Gustavo Castillo & Los Angeles Philharmonic - Fandango

Manfred Honeck & Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra - Tchaikovsky: Symphony No. 5 & Schulhoff: Five Pieces

Mehmet Ali Sanlikol, George Lernis & A Far Cry - Sanlikol: A Gentleman of Istanbul - Symphony for Strings, Percussion, Piano, Oud, Ney & Tenor

WINNER: Riccardo Muti & Chicago Symphony Orchestra - Contemporary American Composers

Shara Nova & A Far Cry - The Blue Hour

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings - Me/And/Dad

Michael Cleveland - Lovin’ of the Game

Mighty Poplar - Mighty Poplar

WINNER: Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway - City of Gold

Sam Bush - Radio John: Songs of John Hartford

Willie Nelson - Bluegrass

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

WINNER: Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - As We Speak

Ben Wendel - All One

Bob James - Jazz Hands

House of Waters - On Becoming

Julian Lage - The Layers

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Adam Blackstone - Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn

WINNER: Billy Childs - The Winds of Change

Kenny Barron - The Source

Lakecia Benjamin - Phoenix

Pat Metheny - Dream Box

Best Jazz Performance

Adam Blackstone Featuring The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté - Vulnerable (Live)

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - But Not for Me

Jon Batiste - Movement 18’ (Heroes)

Lakecia Benjamin - Basquiat

WINNER: Samara Joy - Tight

Best Progressive R&B Album

Diddy - The Love Album: Off the Grid

Terrace Martin and James Fauntleroy - Nova

Janelle Monáe - The Age of Pleasure

WINNER: SZA - SOS

6lack - Since I Have a Lover

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown - Summer Too Hot

WINNER: Coco Jones - ICU

Robert Glasper Featuring Sir & Alex Isley - Back to Love

SZA - Kill Bill

Victoria Monét - How Does It Make You Feel

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Andy Akiho, Ankush Kumar Bahl & Omaha Symphony - Akiho: In That Space, at That Time

WINNER: Awadagin Pratt, A Far Cry & Roomful of Teeth - Montgomery: Rounds

Gustavo Dudamel & Los Angeles Philharmonic - Adès: Dante

Peter Herresthal, James Gaffigan & Bergen Philharmonic - Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright

Roomful of Teeth - Brittelle: Psychedelics

Best Classical Compendium

Aaron Diehl & The Knights - Zodiac Suite

Andy Akiho, Omaha Symphony & Ankush Kumar Bahl - Sculptures

Chick Corea & Orchestra da Camera della Sardegna - Sardinia

Los Angeles Philharmonic, Gustavo Dudamel, Anne Akiko Meyers & Gustavo Castillo - Fandango

Peter Herresthal, Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra, James Gaffigan, Arctic Philharmonic & Tim Weiss - Missy Mazzoli: Dark With Excessive Bright

WINNER: Various Artists - Passion for Bach and Coltrane

Wild Up & Christopher Rountree - Julius Eastman Vol. 3: If You’re So Smart, Why Aren’t You Rich?

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Reginald Mobley, soloist; Baptiste Trotignon, pianist - Because

WINNER: Julia Bullock, soloist; Christian Reif, conductor (Philharmonia Orchestra) - Walking in the Dark

Karim Sulayman, soloist; Sean Shibe, accompanist - Broken Branches

Laura Strickling, soloist; Daniel Schlosberg, pianist - 40@40

Lawrence Brownlee, soloist; Kevin J. Miller, pianist - Rising

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Andy Akiho - Akiho: Cylinders

Curtis Stewart - Of Love

WINNER: Louisville Orchestra - The American Project

Robert Black - Adams, John Luther: Darkness and Scattered Light

Seth Parker Woods - Difficult Grace

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Anthony McGill & Pacifica Quartet - American Stories

Catalyst Quartet - Uncovered, Vol. 3: Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson, William Grant Still & George Walker

WINNER: Roomful of Teeth - Rough Magic

Third Coast Percussion - Between Breaths

Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax & Leonidas Kavakos - Beethoven for Three: Symphony No. 6, ‘Pastorale’ and Op. 1, No. 3

Best Choral Performance

The Clarion Choir - Rachmaninoff: All-Night Vigil

The Crossing - Carols After a Plague

Miró Quartet; Conspirare - The House of Belonging

San Francisco Symphony Chorus - Ligeti: Lux Aeterna

WINNER: Uusinta Ensemble; Helsinki Chamber Choir - Saariaho: Reconnaissance

Best Opera Recording

WINNER: The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus - Blanchard: Champion

Boston Modern Orchestra Project & Odyssey Opera Chorus - Corigliano: The Lord of Cries

The Dime Museum; Isaura String Quartet - Little: Black Lodge

Best Orchestral Performance

Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra - Scriabin: Symphony No. 2; The Poem of Ecstasy

WINNER: Los Angeles Philharmonic - Adès: Dante

Netherlands Radio Philharmonic Orchestra - Bartók: Concerto for Orchestra; Four Pieces

The Philadelphia Orchestra - Price: Symphony No. 4; Dawson: Negro Folk Symphony

San Francisco Symphony - Stravinsky: The Rite of Spring

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Fenestra

Maria Mendes Featuring John Beasley & Metropole Orkest - Com Que Voz (Live)

Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band - April in Paris

WINNER: Säje Featuring Jacob Collier - In the Wee Small Hours of the Morning

Samara Joy - Lush Life

Best Regional Roots Music Album

WINNER: Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band - New Beginnings

Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers - Live At The 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

WINNER: Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra - Live: Orpheum Theater Nola

New Breed Bass Band - Made in New Orleans

New Orleans Nightcrawlers - Too Much to Hold

The Rumble Feature Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. - Live at the Maple Leaf

Best Folk Album

Dom Flemons - Traveling Wildfire

WINNER: Joni Mitchell - Joni Mitchell at Newport (Live)

The Milk Carton Kids - I Only See the Moon

Nickel Creek - Celebrants

Old Crow Medicine Show - Jubilee

Paul Simon - Psalms

Rufus Wainwright - Folkocracy

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brothers Osborne - Nobody’s Nobody

Carly Pearce Featuring Chris Stapleton - We Don’t Fight Anymore

Dierks Bentley Furingeat Billy Strings - High Note

Jelly Roll With Lainey Wilson - Save Me

Vince Gill & Paul Franklin - Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)

WINNER: Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Cécile McLorin Salvant - Mélusine

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding - Alive at the Village Vanguard

Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke - Lean In

WINNER: Nicole Zuraitis - How Love Begins

Patti Austin Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band - For Ella 2

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Hilario Duran and His Latin Jazz Big Band Featuring Paquito D’Rivera - I Remember Mingus

Just 6 - Angels We Have Heard on High

Ludwig Göransson - Can You Hear the Music

WINNER: The String Revolution Featuring Tommy Emmanuel - Folsom Prison Blues

Wednesday Addams - Paint It Black

Best Instrumental Composition

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - Motion

WINNER: John Williams - Helena’s Theme

Lakecia Benjamin Feuringat Angela Davis - Amerikkan Skin

Ludwig Göransson - Can You Hear the Music

Quartet San Francisco Featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band - Cutey and the Dragon

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Meryl Streep - Big Tree

WINNER: Michelle Obama - The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times

Rick Rubin - The Creative Act: A Way of Being

Senator Bernie Sanders - It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism

William Shatner - Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

Best Children’s Music Album

Andrew & Polly - Ahhhhh!

DJ Willy Wow! - Hip Hope for Kids!

Pierce Freelon & Nnenna Freelon - Ancestars

Uncle Jumbo - Taste the Sky

WINNER: 123 Andrés - We Grow Together Preschool Songs

Best New Age, Ambient, or Chant Album

WINNER: Carla Patullo Featuring Tonality and The Scorchio Quartet - So She Howls

David Darling & Hans Christian - Ocean Dreaming Ocean

Kirsten Agresta-Copely - Aquamarine

Omar Akram - Moments of Beauty

Ólafur Arnalds - Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks)

Best Reggae Album

Buju Banton - Born for Greatness

Beenie Man - Simma

Burning Spear - No Destroyer

Collie Buddz - Cali Roots Riddim 2023

WINNER: Julian Marley & Antaeus - Colors of Royal

Best Latin Rock or Alternative Album

Cabra - Martínez

Diamante Eléctrico - Leche de Tigre

Fito Paez - EADDA9223

WINNER: Juanes - Vida Cotidiana

WINNER: Natalia Lafourcade - De Todas las Flores

Best Latin Pop Album

AleMor - Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

WINNER: Gaby Moreno - X Mi (Vol. 1)

Maluma - Don Juan

Pablo Alborán - La Cuarta Hoja

Paula Arenas - A Ciegas

Pedro Capó - La Neta

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily - Love in Exile

Cory Henry - Live at the Piano

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue - SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree

Louis Cole - Quality Over Opinion

WINNER: Meshell Ndegeocello - The Omnichord Real Book

Best Latin Jazz Album

Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band - Vox Humana

Eliane Elias - Quietude

Ivan Lins With the Tblisi Symphony Orchestra - My Heart Speaks

Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente - Cometa

WINNER: Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo - El Arte del Bolero Vol. 2

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla - The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute - Ritmo

WINNER: The Count Basie Orchestra Directed by Scotty Barnhart - Basie Swings the Blues

Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society - Dynamic Maximum Tension

Mingus Big Band - The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions

Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest - Olympians

Best Historical Album

Bob Dylan - Fragments - Time Out Of Mind Sessions (1996-1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17

Lou Reed - Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition

Various Artists - The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920-1922

Various Artists - Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971

WINNER: Various Artists - Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Best Album Notes

Howdy Glenn - I Can Almost See Houston

Iftin Band - Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions

John Coltrane - Evenings at the Village Gate: John Coltrane With Eric Dolphy (Live)

Various Artists - Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971

WINNER: Various Artists - Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Bo Burnham - Inside: Deluxe Box Set

Lou Reed - Words & Music, May 1965 - Deluxe Edition

Neutral Milk Hotel - The Collected Works of Neutral Milk Hotel

Ngọt - Gieo

WINNER: Various Artists - For the Birds: The Birdsong Project

Best Recording Package

The Arcs - Eletrophonic Chronic

Brad Breeck - Gravity Falls

Caroline Rose - The Art of Forgetting

WINNER: Dry Cleaning - Stumpwork

Ensemble Cadenza 21’ - Cadenza 21’

Leaf Yeh - Migration

Best Comedy Album

Chris Rock - Selective Outrage

WINNER: Dave Chappelle - What’s in a Name?

Sarah Silverman - Someone You Love

Trevor Noah - I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes - I’m an Entertainer

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys - The Car

WINNER: Boygenius - The Record

Gorillaz - Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey - Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey - I Inside the Old Year Dying

Best Alternative Music Performance

Alvvays - Belinda Says

Arctic Monkeys - Body Paint

Boygenius - Cool About It

Lana Del Rey - A&W

WINNER: Paramore - This Is Why

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters - But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet - Starcatcher

Metallica - 72 Seasons

WINNER: Paramore - This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age - In Times New Roman…

Best Rock Song

WINNER: Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Foo Fighters - Rescued

Olivia Rodrigo - Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

Queens of the Stone Age - Emotion Sickness

The Rolling Stones - Angry

Best Metal Performance

Disturbed - Bad Man

Ghost - Phantom of the Opera

WINNER: Metallica - 72 Seasons

Slipknot - Hive Mind

Spiritbox - Jaded

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys - Sculptures of Anything Goes

Black Pumas - More Than a Love Song

WINNER: Boygenius - Not Strong Enough

Foo Fighters - Rescued

Metallica - Lux Æterna

Best Musical Theater Album

Kimberly Akimbo

Parade

Shucked

WINNER: Some Like It Hot

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Bruce Springsteen - Only the Strong Survive

WINNER: Laufey - Bewitched

Liz Callaway - To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Pentatonix - Holidays Around the World

Rickie Lee Jones - Pieces of Treasure

Various - Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Best Global Music Album

Bokanté - History

Burna Boy - I Told Them…

Davido - Timeless

WINNER: Shakti - This Moment

Susana Baca- Epifanías

Best African Music Performance

Asake & Olamide - Amapiano

Ayra Starr - Rush

Burna Boy - City Boys

Davido Featuring Musa Keys - Unavailable

WINNER: Tyla - Water

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily - Shadow Forces

WINNER: Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia - Pashto

Burna Boy - Alone

Davido - Feel

Falu & Gaurav Shah (Featuring PM Narendra Modi) - Abundance in Millets

Ibrahim Maalouf Featuring Cimafunk & Tank and the Bangas - Todo Colores

Silvana Estrada - Milagro y Disastre

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Aja Monet - When the Poems Do What They Do

WINNER: J. Ivy - The Light Inside

Kevin Powell - Grocery Shopping With My Mother

Prentice Powell and Shawn William - For Your Consideration ’24

Queen Sheba - A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage - Her Loss

WINNER: Killer Mike - Michael

Metro Boomin - Heroes & Villains

Nas - King’s Disease III

Travis Scott - Utopia

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat - Attention

Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex

WINNER: Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers

Lil Uzi Vert - Just Wanna Rock

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Burna Boy Featuring 21 Savage - Sittin’ on Top of the World

Doja Cat - Attention

Drake & 21 Savage - Spin Bout U

WINNER: Lil Durk Featuring J. Cole - All My Life

SZA - Low

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar - The Hillbillies

Black Thought - Love Letter

Coi Leray - Players

Drake & 21 Savage - Rich Flex

WINNER: Killer Mike Featuring André 3000, Future and Eryn Allen Kane - Scientists & Engineers

Best R&B Album

Babyface - Girls Night Out

Coco Jones - What I Didn’t Tell You (Deluxe)

Emily King - Special Occasion

Summer Walker - Clear 2: Soft Life EP

WINNER: Victoria Monét - Jaguar II

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Babyface Featuring Coco Jones - Simple

Kenyon Dixon - Lucky

WINNER: PJ Morton Featuring Susan Carol - Good Morning

SZA - Love Language

Victoria Monét Featuring Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét - Hollywood

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Erica Campbell - Feel Alright (Blessed)

Melvin Crispell III - God Is

WINNER: Kirk Franklin - All Things

Stanley Brown Featuring Hezekiah Walker, Kierra Sheard & Karen Clark Sheard - God Is Good

Zacardi Cortez - Lord Do It for Me (Live)

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Justin Tranter

Shane McAnally

WINNER: Theron Thomas

Best Roots Gospel Album

The Blackwood Brothers Quartet - Tribute to the King

WINNER: Blind Boys of Alabama - Echoes of the South

Becky Isaacs Bowman - Songs That Pulled Me Through the Tough Times

Brian Free & Assurance - Meet Me at the Cross

Gaither Vocal Band - Shine: The Darker the Night the Brighter the Light

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Blessing Offor - My Tribe

Da’ T.R.U.T.H. - Emanuel

Lauren Daigle - Lauren Daigle

WINNER: Lecrae - Church Clothes 4

Phil Wickham - I Believe

Best Gospel Album

Erica Campbell - I Love You

Maverick City Music - The Maverick Way

Jonathan McReynolds - My Truth

Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Hymns (Live)

WINNER: Tye Tribbett - All Things New: Live in Orlando

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

Blessing Offor - Believe

Cody Carnes - Firm Foundation (He Won’t) [Live]

For King & Country Featuring Jordin Sparks - Love Me Like I Am

Lauren Daigle - Thank God I Do

WINNER: Lecrae & Tasha Cobbs Leonard - Your Power

Maverick City Music, Chandler Moore & Naomi Raine - God Problems

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Bettye LaVette - LaVette!

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram - Live in London

WINNER: Larkin Poe - Blood Harmony

Ruthie Foster - Healing Time

Samantha Fish and Jesse Dayton - Death Wish Blues

Best Traditional Blues Album

WINNER: Bobby Rush - All My Love for You

Eric Bibb - Ridin’

John Primer - Teardrops for Magic Slim Live at Rosa’s Lounge

Mr. Sipp - The Soul Side of Sipp

Tracy Nelson - Life Don’t Miss Nobody

Best Americana Album

Allison Russell - The Returner

Brandy Clark - Brandy Clark

WINNER: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Weathervanes

Rodney Crowell - The Chicago Sessions

Rhiannon Giddens - You’re the One

Best American Roots Song

Allison Russell - The Returner

Billy Strings Featuring Willie Nelson - California Sober

Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity

WINNER: Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - Cast Iron Skillet

The War and Treaty - Blank Page

Best Americana Performance

Allison Russell - The Returner

Blind Boys of Alabama - Friendship

WINNER: Brandy Clark Featuring Brandi Carlile - Dear Insecurity

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit - King of Oklahoma

Tyler Childers - Help Me Make It Through the Night

Best American Roots Performance

WINNER: Allison Russell - Eve Was Black

Blind Boys of Alabama - Heaven Help Us All

Jon Batiste - Butterfly

Madison Cunningham - Inventing the Wheel

Rhiannon Giddens - You Louisiana Man

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark - Buried

WINNER: Chris Stapleton - White Horse

Morgan Wallen - Last Night

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Zach Bryan Featuring Kacey Musgraves - I Remember Everything

Best Country Solo Performance

Brandy Clark - Buried

WINNER: Chris Stapleton - White Horse

Dolly Parton - The Last Thing on My Mind

Luke Combs - Fast Car

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Best Immersive Audio Album

WINNER: Alicia Keys - The Diary of Alicia Keys

Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarök (Original Soundtrack)

George Strait - Blue Clear Sky

Madison Beer - Silence Between Songs

Ryan Ylyate - Act 3 (Immersive Edition)

Best Remixed Recording

WINNER: Depeche Mode - Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)

Gorillaz Featuring Tame Impala & Bootie Brown - New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)

Lane 8 - Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)

Mariah Carey - Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)

Turnstile & BadBadNotGood Featuring Blood Orange - Alien Love Call

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Bokanté - History

Boygenius - The Record

Caroline Polachek - Desire, I Want to Turn Into You

Feist - Multitudes

WINNER: Victoria Monét - Jaguar II

Best Music Film

WINNER: David Bowie - Moonage Daydream

Kendrick Lamar - Live From Paris, the Big Steppers Tour

Lewis Capaldi - How I’m Feeling Now

Little Richard - I Am Everything

Tupac Shakur - Dear Mama

Best Music Video

WINNER: The Beatles - I’m Only Sleeping

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For [From the Motion Picture “Barbie”]

Kendrick Lamar - Count Me Out

Troye Sivan - Rush

Tyler Childers - In Your Love

Best Song Written for Visual Media

WINNER: Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For?

Dua Lipa - Dance the Night

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice Featuring Aqua - Barbie World

Rihanna - Lift Me Up

Ryan Gosling - I’m Just Ken

Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media

Bear McCreary - God of War Ragnarök

Jess Serro, Tripod & Austin Wintory - Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy & Chuck E. Myers “Sea” - Hogwarts Legacy

Sarah Schachner - Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare II

WINNER: Stephen Barton & Gordy Haab - Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media (Includes Film and Television)

John Williams - The Fabelmans

John Williams - Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Ludwig Göransson - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

WINNER: Ludwig Göransson - Oppenheimer

Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt - Barbie

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Daisy Jones & the Six - Aurora

WINNER: Various Artists - Barbie the Album

Various Artists - Black Panther: Wakanda Forever - Music From and Inspired By

Various Artists - Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

“Weird Al” Yankovic - Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Tropical Latin Album

Carlos Vives - Escalona Nunca Se Había Grabado Así

Grupo Niche y Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia - Niche Sinfónico

Luis Figueroa - Voy a Ti

Omara Portuondo - Vida

WINNER: Rubén Blades con Roberto Delgado & Orquesta - Siembra: 45° Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)

Tony Succar, Mimy Succar - Mimy & Tony

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

Ana Bárbara - Bordado a Mano

Flor de Toloache - Motherflower

Lila Downs - La Sánchez

Lupita Infante - Amor Como en las Películas de Antes

WINNER: Peso Pluma - Génesis

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

James Blake - Playing Robots Into Heaven

The Chemical Brothers - For That Beautiful Feeling

WINNER: Fred Again.. - Actual Life 3

Skrillex - Quest for Fire

Best Pop Dance Recording

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta - One in a Million

Calvin Harris Featuring Ellie Goulding - Miracle

David Guetta, Anne-Marie & Coi Leray - Baby Don’t Hurt Me

WINNER: Kylie Minogue - Padam Padam

Troye Sivan - Rush

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Aphex Twin - Blackbox Life Recorder 21f

Disclosure - Higher Than Ever Before

James Blake - Loading

Romy & Fred Again.. - Strong

WINNER: Skrillex, Fred Again.. & Flowdan - Rumble

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Labrinth Featuring Billie Eilish - Never Felt So Alone

Lana Del Rey Featuring Jon Batiste - Candy Necklace

Miley Cyrus Featuring Brandi Carlile - Thousand Miles

WINNER: SZA Featuring Phoebe Bridgers - Ghost in the Machine

Taylor Swift Featuring Ice Spice - Karma