Granada Hills family targeted by "dinnertime burglars"

Security video captured the latest break-in amid a series of “dinnertime burglaries” that appear to be targeting communities in the San Fernando Valley. Several cases were recently reported where intruders broke into homes between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. — a typical dinnertime hour. In at least two cases, residents were still home at the time. Neighbors in the area are concerned about the troubling trend. A Granada Hills home on Wood Ranch Road was targeted on Wednesday night where thieves escaped with around $150,000 worth of valuables. The homeowner aid he received a security alert on his phone showing four thieves breaking into his house. KTLA's Chris Wolfe reports on Nov. 30, 2023.

View comments