Granada Hills high school coach arrested for having sexual relationship with a minor

Gabriel Chavez, a 36-year-old resident of Chatsworth, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of lewd acts with a minor. (LAPD booking photo)

A 36-year-old man who coached basketball at a Granada Hills high school and volunteered for several youth programs across the Los Angeles area has been charged with sexual misconduct involving a minor.

Gabriel Chavez of Chartsworth was arrested Wednesday on multiple counts of lewd acts with a minor and is being held on $310,000 bail, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The LAPD is asking others who may have been sexually assaulted by Chavez to come forward.

Police said Chavez was "engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a minor" while he was employed as a coach at Granada Hills Charter High School in the 10500 block of Zelzah Avenue. Chavez’s employment there was terminated in January. The school’s administration is cooperating in the investigation.

On Saturday, detectives from the police department's Devonshire division released a photograph of Chavez in hopes of hearing from potential additional victims or people who may have witnessed Chavez engaging in inappropriate behavior.

Those with information are asked to call (818) 832-0609 or 877-LAPD-24-7 (877-527-3247). Tipsters who wish to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (800-222-8477) or visit www.lacrimestoppers.org.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.