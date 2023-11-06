Granbury council candidate arrested on felony child porn charges, day before election

Brad Benson, a candidate in Tuesday’s Granbury city council election, was arrested Monday morning on felony charges of possession of child pornography, according to Hood County Jail records.

Sheriff Roger Deeds said Benson was booked into the Hood County Jail on felony charges, but he did not have specific information about the investigation, referring questions to the Hood County District Attorney’s Office.

Deeds said that the Hood County District Attorney’s Office is handling the investigation into Benson’s case. District Attorney Ryan Sinclair did not return a phone call from the Star-Telegram on Monday afternoon seeking comment.

Benson, 44, is running against Charles Beard and Gary “Skip” Overdier in the Place 4 council race.

According to information on his campaign website, Benson said that Granbury has been his home and place of business for over 20 years.

Benson’s family business is Cinergy Cinemas with nine theater/entertainment complexes in four states.

In 2018, Benson was named as a lifetime member of the Granbury volunteer fire department for his many years of answering emergency calls throughout Hood County.

He also served on the Granbury Airport Advisory board and the Hood County Crime Stoppers board.

He describes himself as a “genuine conservative both fiscally and ideologically.”

Benson said on his campaign website that he is running for city council to upgrade infrastructure, enhance fire department capabilities and reduce property taxes.

The Hood County Republican Party issued a statement on its Facebook page which confirmed that Benson was taken into custody Monday morning.