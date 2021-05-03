Granbury mayor’s drunk driving charge upgraded to felony based on prior convictions

Kaley Johnson
·1 min read

A driving while intoxicated charge against the mayor of Granbury was upgraded to a third-degree felony on Monday.

Mayor Ninnian “Nin” Hulett, 68, was arrested April 25 following a traffic stop by Granbury police and booked into the Hood County Jail, Sheriff Roger Deeds said. Hulett was initially charged with a DWI class B misdemeanor.

On Monday, the charge was changed to a felony after Granbury police confirmed Hulett had previously been convicted twice before of driving while intoxicated, Granbury Deputy City Manager Michael Ross said.

Hulett was arrested on the upgraded charge on Monday, according to court records.

Hulett was previously arrested on a DWI charge in Fort Worth in November 2007, according to Tarrant County court records, which indicated that was his second offense. He was sentenced in April 2008 to 90 days in jail and two years of probation. It is not clear when or where Hulett’s first DWI conviction took place.

Hulett was first elected in 2013. His current term will expire in November 2022, according to the city’s website.

