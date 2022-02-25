Granbury police investigating possible murder-suicide that killed 2 adults, 2 children

Four people, including two children, are dead in Granbury after what police described as a murder-suicide, according to a release from Granbury Police.

Police said they went to a home in the 300 block of Kathy Lane around 2:50 p.m. Friday for a welfare check and, when they entered the home, found 36-year-old Marcus Buchanan, 34-year-old Rita Buchanan, a 13-year-old girl and a 3-year-old girl dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Police said that while they currently believe this to be a murder-suicide, the investigation is still ongoing and that determination may change as they gather more information.

At this time, there is no evidence of anybody else being involved in the shooting, according to police.