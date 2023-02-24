Granbury registered sex offender convicted at trial following child porn tip by son

A 64-year-old Granbury child predator whose son reported him to law enforcement has been convicted at a federal trial of child sexual exploitation.

U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Leigha Simonton announced that a federal jury found David Earl Boyd guilty of two counts of producing child pornography, one count of possession of child pornography, and one count of penalties for registered sex offenders.

Boyd faces a minimum of 45 years in federal prison. He is scheduled to be sentenced on June 27.

“We are grateful to the defendant’s son for reaching out to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. It cannot have been easy to report his father’s crimes, but in so doing, he likely saved two children from further victimization. We are proud to hold this predator to account,” Simonton said in a Friday news release.

Boyd, who already was a registered sex offender, took sexually explicit images of two young children, aged 6 and 3, according to court evidence presented at the trial.

Federal authorities said Boyd’s son discovered nude images of the children in a trash folder on his father’s cell phone. He took a screenshot of the trash gallery and submitted a report to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which forwarded the tip to law enforcement.

Shortly thereafter, officers arrested Boyd and seized his Samsung smartphone.

During an extraction of the phone, forensic examiners discovered thousands of child pornography images in a directory associated with the application “Hide it Pro,” which is designed to conceal images and videos.

Boyd had previously deleted the app, but the directory retained the images and videos, federal authorities said.

The Granbury man was convicted of possession of child pornography in Taylor County. In 2003, he was sentenced to three years and required to register as a sex offender.

Homeland Security Investigations’ Dallas Field Office, the Hood County District Attorney’s Office, and the Dallas Police Department conducted the investigation.