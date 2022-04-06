Granbury teacher resigns after student suffers 3rd-degree burns in science experiment

A Granbury Middle School teacher has resigned after a student was injured during a science class experiment, officials said.

The Granbury school district said in a statement on social media that the educator is “no longer an employee of the school district,” and that further investigation was being “turned ... over to law enforcement/proper authorities.”

The school district did not provide any additional details, but police told the Hood County News that a 12-year-old male student suffered third-degree burns after his teacher put hand sanitizer on his hands and lit it on fire.

“This had reportedly been done multiple times throughout the day with other students without incident,” a police spokesperson told the Hood County News. “The incident is under investigation and will be submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for review.”

Police said the teacher is a 37-year-old Granbury woman.

The incident occurred on Friday, according to the North Texas school district, which is about 50 miles southwest of Fort Worth.