Granbury students hospitalized after eating candy possibly laced with drugs, officials say

Eight students from Granbury Middle School were hospitalized Tuesday after eating candy initially believed to be laced with narcotics, according to a news release from the city.

All of the students ended up being OK, according to the news release, but officials aren’t exactly sure what made the children sick. Tests for THC came back negative and other tests are pending.

The city said police and paramedics responded to the school early Tuesday afternoon. Police and school district officials are working to investigate.

Today's top stories:

→ State requests 2nd psych exam for man accused of killing TCU student

→ Man shoots himself in head, dies after gunfire exchange with police

→ Fort Worth ISD won't use unlicensed chaplains for mental health services

🚨Get free alerts when news breaks.