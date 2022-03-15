Granby High School on lockdown after weapon report, police say

Granby High School is on lockdown Tuesday morning following a report of a person with a weapon on campus, according to the Norfolk Police Department.

Police are investigating the report, the department said in a Twitter post made at 10:45 a.m. Authorities are advising people to avoid the area.

Police have not released further information.

This is a developing story.

