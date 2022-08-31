Granby man handed 15-year sentence in shootout with deputies

Aug. 31—NEOSHO, Mo. — A judge has sentenced a Granby man to 15 years in prison for shooting at two Newton County deputies and a detective during a vehicle pursuit more than a year ago.

Benjamin C. Ivey, 27, pleaded guilty Monday in McDonald County Circuit Court to three counts of first-degree assault in a plea deal dismissing related counts of armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a firearm, and capping the prison time he would be assessed at 15 years.

Judge Jacob Skouby accepted the plea agreement and assessed Ivey three concurrent terms of 15 years.

The shootout with Deputies Robert McNamara and Chris Farmer took place May 11, 2021, in a field south Longview in McDonald County.

One of the deputies had tried to stop the SUV that Ivey was driving in Newton County because he was wanted for questioning in a burglary case and had some outstanding warrants. But he fled in the vehicle, pointing a rifle out the window of the SUV at the deputies and a detective working the burglary case as he was trying to get away from them.

Spike strips set out by a state patrol trooper deflated two of the defendant's tires when the chase reached McDonald County, and he drove the vehicle off the road into a field near the intersection of routes C and CC.

The defendant then got out of the vehicle and started shooting at the deputies, who returned fire, wounding him. Neither deputy was injured in the shooting.

Ivey was treated for his wounds under guard at a hospital in Springfield before being jailed on the charges. The Jasper County Sheriff's Department and Joplin police were asked by the Newton County sheriff to investigate the officers-involved shooting and subsequently cleared the officers of any wrongdoing.

The defendant also faced charges in Newton County where the pursuit began. He pleaded guilty Nov. 21 to a lone count of unlawful possession of a firearm in that case and was sentenced to seven years in prison.