Granby man pleads guilty to forgery count

Jan. 12—A Granby man has pleaded guilty to a forgery count in a plea deal dismissing a related charge of trafficking in stolen identities.

Jacob R. Miksell, 36, took the plea offer Monday in Jasper County Circuit Court, and Judge Dean Dankelson ordered completion of a sentencing assessment of the defendant before a sentencing hearing Feb. 28.

Miksell presented a forged check for cashing Nov. 25, 2018, at the former Price Cutter store at 1820 S. Maiden Lane in Joplin. The check bore a Southwest Missouri Bank routing number and an account number belonging to an elderly woman.

On Dec. 30, 2018, the defendant was stopped for making an improper turn in central Joplin and was discovered to be in possession of two identification forms and 13 checks belonging to another man, according to a probable-cause affidavit filed in the case.