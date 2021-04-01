Granby man pleads to reduced charge in drug trafficking case

Jeff Lehr, The Joplin Globe, Mo.
·1 min read

Apr. 1—PINEVILLE, Mo. — A McDonald County judge sentenced a Granby man to a 120-day prison treatment program when he pleaded guilty Wednesday to a reduced charge in drug trafficking case.

Judge John LePage sentenced Brian R. Jordan, 33, to five years on a conviction for possession of a controlled substance with the term to be served at the state's Institutional Treatment Center and the court to review the case after 120 days for possible placement of the defendant on probation.

Jordan had been facing charges of first-degree trafficking in drugs, stealing and unlawful possession of a firearm from an arrest May 12, 2019, in Pineville. Two of the counts were dismissed in the plea deal on the drug charge.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case states that a Pineville town marshal stopped a vehicle Jordan was driving for suspicious behavior and arrested him for driving while revoked.

The affidavit alleged that the officer discovered several bags of a crystalline substance, numerous ecstasy pills and a large amount of currency in Jordan's possession, as well as four firearms, including one that had been reported stolen, in the glove compartment.

