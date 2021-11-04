Granby man to stand trial on child molestation charge

Nov. 4—NEOSHO, Mo. — A judge decided after a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court that there was probable cause for a Granby man to stand trial on a child molestation charge.

Judge Christine Rhoades ordered Dustin W. Wilson to stand trial on a count of second-degree child molestation and set his initial appearance in a trial division of the court for Dec. 7.

The judge heard testimony at the hearing that the defendant touched a 6-year-old girl in an inappropriate manner on multiple occasions between November 2020 and January 2021.

The charges were filed when the girl told her grandmother and mother about it in April, and the child was interviewed at the Children's Center in Joplin.