Granby man waives hearing on charges of shooting at deputies

Nov. 6—PINEVILLE, Mo. — A Granby man accused of exchanging gunfire with three Newton County deputies waived a preliminary hearing this week on assault charges and was ordered to stand trial.

Benjamin C. Ivey, 26, waived the hearing in McDonald County Circuit Court on three counts of first-degree assault, three counts of armed criminal action, and a single count of unlawful possession of a firearm. Judge John LePage set the defendant's initial appearance in a trial division on Dec. 2.

Ivey was wounded in the exchange of gunfire with deputies May 11 in a field near the junction of routes CC and C in McDonald County.

The deputies were attempting to make contact with him as a suspect in a burglary with an outstanding warrant. But he pointed a rifle at them and fled in a vehicle. The ensuing pursuit, which began in Newton County, proceeded into McDonald County, where he drove off the road into a field and began firing at the deputies, who then returned fire, wounding Ivey.

Jeff Lehr is a reporter for The Joplin Globe.