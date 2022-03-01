Granby man waives hearing on firearm charges charges

Mar. 1—NEOSHO, Mo. — A Granby man on Monday was ordered to stand trial on charges that he damaged two vehicles with shotgun blasts.

Hoyt W. Hines, 32, waived the hearing in Newton County Circuit Court on counts of discharging a firearm at a motor vehicle and tampering with evidence, and was ordered by Associate Judge Christine Rhoades to make his initial appearance in a trial division of the court on March 29.

Hines was charged after an incident Nov. 28 at a Granby address. A probable-cause affidavit alleges that he fired a 12-gauge shotgun at two vehicles parked at the address and rammed the back fender of the pickup truck with his vehicle, causing an estimated $2,000 worth of damage to the truck and another vehicle.

The affidavit does not name the owner or owners of the two vehicles or provide any information as to the defendant's motive. The document does state that the incident was caught on video surveillance and that Hines later admitted having fired shots at the two vehicles. He purportedly told deputies that he threw the shotgun out the window of his vehicle as he was driving away, but deputies were never able to find it.