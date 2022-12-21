Granby man's child molestation charge dismissed

Dec. 21—NEOSHO, Mo. — The Newton County prosecutor's office has dismissed a child molestation charge that a Granby man was facing due to evidentiary issues.

Philip R. Anderson, 30, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Monday in Newton County Circuit Court on a charge of second-degree molestation of a 10-year-old girl. The hearing was scuttled when the prosecutor's office dismissed the charge, citing difficulties with the victim's readiness to testify in court.

A probable-cause affidavit filed in the case stated that the girl disclosed during an April 2021 interview at Children's Center in Joplin that Anderson had been molesting her.

Court records show that a separate case of statutory rape remains pending against Anderson in Newton County. That case involves sexual intercourse with a 16-year-old girl in 2020.