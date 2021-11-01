Grand Avenue carjacking suspects arrested after pursuit

Oct. 31—Two teenage boys were arrested Saturday night in connection with a carjacking last week on Grand Avenue carjacking, authorities said Sunday.

The St. Paul police report had the following details:

Shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, a 53-year-old woman parked her 2018 Mercedes SUV behind a business located at 975 Grand Avenue in St. Paul.

As she was walking toward the back door of the business a man approached her and said "Hello."

He "looked weird," she told authorities, so she ignored him.

After her shopping was done, the woman left through the rear door to return to her car only to find the same man was waiting. He grabbed at her bag, but she didn't let go. He then pulled a handgun out, put it to her left temple and demanded her car keys.

She didn't give him the keys so he tripped her and she fell to the ground. He continued pointing the gun at her and said he was going to shoot her. He kicked her in the face.

She screamed and a store employee came out.

The employee told authorities she heard the man shout, "I will shoot her."

During the struggle, the victim got her keys out of her bag and gave them to the suspect, who then fled in her Mercedes.

The victim suffered an injury on her forehead and to her left eye.

Ramsey County Sheriff Bob Fletcher said the stolen vehicle was spotted by deputies on St. Paul's east side Saturday night near Bush Street. Law enforcement pursued the vehicle until two suspects ditched the car at the intersection of Como Avenue and Burgess Street and fled on foot.

A Ramsey County sheriff's deputy and a St. Paul police officer chased the suspects on foot and arrested a 15-year-old and a 17-year-old boy. One of them was carrying a handgun.

Both have criminal records, Fletcher said. They are being held in jail.

The investigation is ongoing.