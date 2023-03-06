Grand Blanc teen bound over on charges of impersonating firefighter

HOWELL — A teen arrested in mid-February after being accused of impersonating a firefighter at a structure fire near Gregory will stand trial on felony charges.

Ethyn Clark, 18, of Grand Blanc was arrested by police at the scene after indicating he was a Brighton firefighter, police said.

The teen arrived in a personal vehicle with emergency lights and a siren at a Feb. 13 house fire on Van Syckle Court with firefighting gear including a helmet, safety vest and radio, according to Unadilla Police Chief David Russell. He was not allowed to participate in putting out the fire, Russell said.

Fire department officials notified police, and Clark confessed to responding to the fire scene as well as doing the same in surrounding counties when confronted by police.

Clark is charged with impersonating a firefighter and use of a receiver or scanner in the commission of a felony. His bond was set at $5,000. He faces up to two years in prison and fines.

A message was left for his attorney, Mark Scharrer.

Russell said there was minor damage to the residence, but the garage was a total loss. The fire appears accidental, but the cause is still under investigation. The Unadilla Township Police were assisted by Fenton Police, Unadilla Township Fire, Putnam Township Fire, Hamburg Township Fire and Brighton Fire departments.

