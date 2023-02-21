Grand Blanc teen charged with impersonating firefighter, using receiver/scanner

UNADILLA TWP. - A Grand Blanc teen who police say showed up at a fire scene dressed as a firefighter has been charged with a felony in connection with the incident.

Ethyn Clark, 18, of Grand Blanc, was arraigned Friday in Livingston County District Court on charges of impersonating a firefighter or emergency medical service personnel, and use of a police radio receiver or scanner in the commission of a felony.

Clark was released on a $5,000 personal recognizance bond. A probable cause conference is set for 1 p.m. March 3 in the 53rd District Court before Judge Shauna Murphy. He is scheduled for preliminary examination at 10 a.m. March 7.

Clark was arrested Feb. 13. According to Unadilla Police Chief David Russell, Clark arrived in a personal vehicle with emergency lights and a siren at a house fire on Van Syckle Court near Gregory with firefighting gear, including a helmet, safety vest and radio claiming he was from the Brighton Area Fire Authority.

