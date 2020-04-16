Should You Like Grand Brilliance Group Holdings Limited’s (HKG:8372) High Return On Capital Employed?

Today we are going to look at Grand Brilliance Group Holdings Limited (HKG:8372) to see whether it might be an attractive investment prospect. Specifically, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), since that will give us an insight into how efficiently the business can generate profits from the capital it requires.

First, we'll go over how we calculate ROCE. Next, we'll compare it to others in its industry. And finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities are impacting its ROCE.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

ROCE measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Ultimately, it is a useful but imperfect metric. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Grand Brilliance Group Holdings:

0.12 = HK$9.8m ÷ (HK$99m - HK$16m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2019.)

Therefore, Grand Brilliance Group Holdings has an ROCE of 12%.

Does Grand Brilliance Group Holdings Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. In our analysis, Grand Brilliance Group Holdings's ROCE is meaningfully higher than the 8.2% average in the Healthcare industry. I think that's good to see, since it implies the company is better than other companies at making the most of its capital. Regardless of where Grand Brilliance Group Holdings sits next to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears satisfactory, and this company could be worth a closer look.

Grand Brilliance Group Holdings's current ROCE of 12% is lower than 3 years ago, when the company reported a 45% ROCE. So investors might consider if it has had issues recently. You can see in the image below how Grand Brilliance Group Holdings's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

SEHK:8372 Past Revenue and Net Income April 16th 2020

When considering ROCE, bear in mind that it reflects the past and does not necessarily predict the future. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Grand Brilliance Group Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Do Grand Brilliance Group Holdings's Current Liabilities Skew Its ROCE?

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Grand Brilliance Group Holdings has current liabilities of HK$16m and total assets of HK$99m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 16% of its total assets. Current liabilities are minimal, limiting the impact on ROCE.