Here’s What Grand Brilliance Group Holdings Limited’s (HKG:8372) Return On Capital Can Tell Us

Today we’ll evaluate Grand Brilliance Group Holdings Limited (HKG:8372) to determine whether it could have potential as an investment idea. In particular, we’ll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First up, we’ll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Second, we’ll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we’ll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. In brief, it is a useful tool, but it is not without drawbacks. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since ‘No two businesses are exactly alike.’

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets – Current Liabilities)

Or for Grand Brilliance Group Holdings:

0.12 = HK$14m ÷ (HK$86m – HK$6.0m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

So, Grand Brilliance Group Holdings has an ROCE of 12%.

Is Grand Brilliance Group Holdings’s ROCE Good?

ROCE is commonly used for comparing the performance of similar businesses. It appears that Grand Brilliance Group Holdings’s ROCE is fairly close to the Healthcare industry average of 12%. Independently of how Grand Brilliance Group Holdings compares to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms appears decent, and the company may be worthy of closer investigation.

When considering this metric, keep in mind that it is backwards looking, and not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be deceptive for cyclical businesses, as returns can look incredible in boom times, and terribly low in downturns. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. If Grand Brilliance Group Holdings is cyclical, it could make sense to check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Are Current Liabilities, And How Do They Affect Grand Brilliance Group Holdings’s ROCE?

Short term (or current) liabilities, are things like supplier invoices, overdrafts, or tax bills that need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counteract this, we check if a company has high current liabilities, relative to its total assets.

Grand Brilliance Group Holdings has total assets of HK$86m and current liabilities of HK$6.0m. Therefore its current liabilities are equivalent to approximately 7.0% of its total assets. In addition to low current liabilities (making a negligible impact on ROCE), Grand Brilliance Group Holdings earns a sound return on capital employed.

Our Take On Grand Brilliance Group Holdings’s ROCE

If Grand Brilliance Group Holdings can continue reinvesting in its business, it could be an attractive prospect.