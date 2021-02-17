Grand Canyon Education: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) _ Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $86.8 million.

The Phoenix-based company said it had profit of $1.86 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.89 per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $238.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $257.2 million, or $5.45 per share. Revenue was reported as $844.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in April, Grand Canyon Education expects its per-share earnings to be $1.67.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $235 million for the fiscal first quarter.

Grand Canyon Education expects full-year earnings to be $6.19 per share, with revenue expected to be $925 million.

Grand Canyon Education shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $103.35, an increase of 20% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on LOPE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/LOPE

