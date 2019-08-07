Grand Canyon Education Shrugs Off Concerns, Posts Solid Quarter

Less than two weeks ago, shares of Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ: LOPE) took a huge hit when the Department of Education announced that students in California would not receive financial aid if they were enrolled in online programs at out-of-state, not-for-profit schools. Since the main school Grand Canyon Education services -- Grand Canyon University -- is located in Arizona, and people in California are students, that obviously had investors worried.

On Tuesday, Grand Canyon Education reported second-quarter results, and investors got another dose of news.

Grand Canyon Education (GCE) and Grand Canyon University (GCU) used to be one and the same. But the two separated last year, with GCE providing services to GCU and receiving 60% of tuition in return. The company is also free to pursue other partnerships in online program management (OPM). As I'll cover below, management teased lots of details about this in the conference call this week.

Let's sort through all the news to get a better picture of everything that happened.

Grand Canyon results: The raw numbers

Before we dive into the details, let's look at how Grand Canyon performed on the headline metrics. Because the company was both school and service provider in Q2 last year, I've adjusted the numbers in the table below to present results as if it were just a service provider, which gives a more apples-to-apples comparison.

Metric Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Change Revenue $175 million $142 million 23% EPS $1.06 $0.95 12% Free cash flow $108 million ($20 million) N/A

Data source: Grand Canyon Education.

Even after presenting these adjusted numbers, there's still a lot to unpack. Technically, free cash flow did explode during the quarter, but there's an important caveat: It doesn't include the cash that GCE is lending to GCU for its own capital expenditures. Though the money is to be paid back with interest, this is an arrangement that the company will have in place for the next two years.

If we include that loan, then free cash flow actually swings to a loss of $32 million -- more than the same time last year. On one hand, this is important, as it reflects the reality of what's happening on GCE's balance sheet. On the other hand, viewing this "adjusted" free cash flow gives investors a better view of what cash flow will look like once GCU is up and running on its own.

From an operational standpoint, Grand Canyon continues to benefit from the leverage provided by not having to run a physical campus or pay academic staff anymore. Even though spending on academic services increased 111%, coupled with much more modest growth in counseling and marketing spending, overall operating expenses still plunged 31%.

A look at enrollment trends

With any education-focused company, enrollment figures are the most important metric to watch. On that front, Grand Canyon continues to do well -- both at its namesake school and with its recent acquisition of Orbis, which partners with schools to offer degrees in nursing.

School Q2 2019 Q2 2018 Change Grand Canyon 87,590 81,620 7.3% Orbis 3,316 2,473 34% Total 90,906 84,093 8.1%

Data source: Grand Canyon.

It's not surprising to see faster growth at Orbis, as it is working off of a much smaller base than Grand Canyon. That said, Orbis is outperforming even the most optimistic expectations management had when it made the acquisition.

Speaking on the conference call, CEO Brian Mueller said Orbis -- which already partners with 19 schools throughout the country -- expects to add two or three more by year-end. Additionally, in 2020, Orbis plans to open six to nine new sites. Crucially, six of those sites will be with new partners, while the potential for three more will come from existing partner schools expanding their capacity. Mueller said, "This represents more than the necessary amount of activity to achieve a greater than 35% enrollment growth rate in programs serviced by Orbis Education in 2020."