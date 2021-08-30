Grand Canyon hiker plunges to his death in 18th fatality this year, park officials say

A 48-year-old man plunged to his death while hiking a narrow slot canyon at Grand Canyon National Park, officials said.

David Colburn was visiting the Grand Canyon from Tygh Valley, Oregon. He was on a river trip in the Deer Creek Narrows with multiple people, park officials said Monday.

On Saturday, he went on a hike above the steep slot canyon and fell about 50 feet, rangers said. Other people on the trip and rescuers couldn’t find him.

“Multiple teams of National Park Service technical and swiftwater rescuers were flown into the site the evening of August 28,” park officials said. “However, due to terrain, darkness, and safety concerns they were unable to locate the individual.”

Rescue officials didn’t find his body until the next day.

The National Park Service and the county medical examiner are investigating the incident. Park officials did not say where they found the hiker’s body.

Coulburn’s death is at least the 18th fatality in the park this year, National Park Service told McClatchy News.

There have been more deaths at the Grand Canyon so far in 2021 than in all of 2020 and 2019. There were 13 deaths at the park both of those years, according to the National Park Service.

Just last week Grand Canyon rangers found a body below Yavapai Point, a vantage point that offers views of the park and can be accessed from popular hiking trails. The body is believed to be a hiker who went missing after he visited the Grand Canyon on July 19.

In July, a 56-year-old man died after becoming unresponsive days after a 55-year-old died on a multi-day hiking trip.

In June, a 60-year-old from Oswego, Illinois, died a half-mile from the trailhead. A backpacker from Hudson, Ohio, also died after falling ill from the extreme heat.

“Hiking in extreme heat can lead to serious health risks including heat exhaustion, heat stroke, hyponatremia, and death,” park officials said.

In July, 561,334 people officially visited the Grand Canyon, according to the National Park Service. More than 2.5 million people have visited the park so far in 2021.

