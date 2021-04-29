Grand Canyon NP seeks 'skilled' hunters to reduce bison population inside the park

Shanti Lerner and Jay Cannon, USA TODAY NETWORK
·4 min read

PHOENIX – The first controlled bison hunt inside Grand Canyon National Park is scheduled to take place this fall, and the park is looking for applicants to help with its effort to reduce the area's bison population by 200.

The Arizona Game and Fish Commission and the National Park Service announced the dates and application process Tuesday, opening up the opportunity to "skilled volunteers" with proficient marksmanship. But the initiative has some experts worried that hunting could soon become more commonplace inside national parks.

The 300 to 500 free-ranging bison at the Grand Canyon's North Rim are descendants of 86 buffalo brought to the area 115 years ago by rancher Charles “Buffalo” Jones, according to the National Park Service. And the non-native animals have long been a nuisance in the area.

Over time, the expanding herd has damaged water sources, trampled vegetation and harmed archaeological sites.

"Areas are really taking a hit," said Alicyn Gitlin, the Grand Canyon Program Manager for the Sierra Club’s Arizona Chapter.

"Twenty years ago, I remember going up to the North Rim and just being overwhelmed with the beauty of all these wildflowers and meadows and rare plants," Gitlin said. "When I went back around 2014, it was heartbreaking to me because everything looked like a cow pasture."

Oscar-winner 'Nomadland' made Quartzsite famous: Now the Arizona town is readying for new tourists

Hunting in a national park? Some are 'worried it could become a regular thing'

The lethal removal of bison from the Grand Canyon has been a years-long point of contention between the park and Arizona wildlife officials.

In 2017, the National Park Service conducted an environmental assessment with the goal of reducing the bison population by 200 animals using two methods: lethal removal, which allows qualified individuals to hunt bison, and the live transfer of animals to other parts of the United States.

Since 2019, 88 bison have been transferred to five Native American tribes through a partnership with the Inter-Tribal Buffalo Council, which represents 69 tribes in 19 states.

NPS wildlife biologist Miranda Terwilliger shuts a gate behind on a bison on Sept. 4, 2020.
NPS wildlife biologist Miranda Terwilliger shuts a gate behind on a bison on Sept. 4, 2020.

In September 2020, the park service and Arizona Game and Fish agreed on a plan to hold a controlled hunt at the North Rim.

And while the move could come with several ecological and cosmetic benefits to the park, some experts are concerned the initiative could open the floodgates for more hunting in national parks down the road.

That's the primary concern for Gitlin, who said she's "worried it could become a regular thing."

She said she wishes the park would've led with a larger effort to humanely round up and transport the animals – a process similar to the partnership with the Native American tribes – before resorting to volunteer hunters.

Previously: A 'lethal removal' of bison at Grand Canyon's North Rim is coming

How will the Grand Canyon bison hunt work?

Skilled hunters who meet the requirements can apply online in early May. A pool of 25 qualified applicants will be selected. From that pool, 12 people will be chosen by random lottery to participate in the hunt, according to a press release from the park.

The goal is to reduce the herd by 200 animals. The hunter must be able to haul the carcass without motorized assistance.

The hunt will take place over five weeks in the fall from Sept. 20 to Oct. 29, though each volunteer hunter is only eligible for one week.

According to a news release from the park, applicants must meet these criteria:

  • Be U.S. citizens 18 years or older with valid photo ID.

  • Be able to pay for and pass a background investigation and have no criminal or wildlife violations.

  • Self-certify a high level of physical fitness.

  • Have a firearm safety certification and pass a marksmanship proficiency test (three of five shots in a 4-inch circle at 100 yards).

  • Provide their own equipment, firearm, lodging, food and field dressing supplies.

  • Be available for the entirety of their assigned hunt period. Individuals may not participate in more than one period.

  • Meet all additional requirements listed on the NPS bison-reduction FAQ page as well as at https://www.azbisonstewards.com when the application period opens.

How to apply for the bison hunt

The online application portal will be open for 48 hours. Qualified hunters can apply at https://www.azbisonstewards.com May 3 through May 4.

Follow reporter Shanti Lerner on Twitter: @ShantiLerner

'Vaccines of hope': In New Orleans, door-to-door COVID-19 vaccination efforts seek to conquer barriers of access and hesitancy

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Grand Canyon seeks volunteer hunters for bison hunt at North Rim

Recommended Stories

  • ‘Best traffic jam ever.’ Video shows massive Yellowstone bison herd navigate busy road

    They nearly stay in their lane.

  • Grand Canyon seeks volunteers to kill bison within the park. Here’s why

    Volunteers also will need to haul bison carcasses, which can be very heavy.

  • Ex-wildlife managers want veto of Idaho wolf-killing bill

    Nearly 30 retired state, federal and tribal wildlife managers sent a letter Wednesday to Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little asking him to veto a bill backed by agricultural interests that could cut the state's wolf population by 90%. The former workers at the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Bureau of Land Management, Nez Perce Tribe, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, University of Idaho and U.S. Forest Service say the methods for killing wolves allowed in the measure violate longstanding wildlife management practices and sportsmen ethics.

  • US agency to look at bringing back bison on Montana refuge

    U.S. officials said they will consider in coming years whether to reintroduce wild bison to a million-acre (400,000-hectare) federal wildlife refuge in central Montana, a move that would be at odds with Republicans in the state who want to limit where bison can roam. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service plans beginning in July “to engage Tribes and stakeholders on the topics of bison and bighorn sheep reintroductions” on the Charles M. Russell National Wildlife Refuge, a remote landscape of badlands and prairie bisected by the Missouri River, according to an Interior Department statement. Bison historically roamed the region but were wiped out across most of North America by overhunting in the late 19th century.

  • 'NCIS: Hawaii' Is Going to Be Very Different From the Other Shows

    We cannot wait for this to come to life! 🙌

  • The Best Tips for Keeping Critters Out of Your Garden

    Here’s how to discourage wildlife from noshing on your plants.

  • Idaho lawmakers consider bill that would allow 90% of state's wolf population to be killed

    The bill was passed with a 26-7 vote, with supporters saying wolves are hurting the state's cattle population.

  • New coronavirus cases fell by 16% after weeks of stasis

    Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosNew coronavirus infections fell by roughly 16% over the past week in the U.S. — a big improvement after weeks of stasis.The big picture: More than half of American adults have gotten at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and that seems to finally be putting a dent in the size of the country’s outbreak.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The U.S. averaged about 55,000 new cases per day over the past week, down from about 66,000 per day the week before.The number of new infections declined in 26 states and only rose in four.New York and Michigan saw the biggest improvements; new cases were down by about 30% in both states.What’s next: The U.S. will never totally eliminate COVID-19, but high vaccination rates and low case rates will help the country get back to normal more quickly, and will also help limit the threat that new variants of the virus will pose in the years to come. Each week, Axios tracks the change in new infections in each state. We use a seven-day average to minimize the effects of day-to-day discrepancies in states’ reporting.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 'We have to prove democracy still works' - Biden

    Biden said America's adversaries "are betting we can't" survive as a democratic nation, and that they viewed the insurrection as "proof that the sun is setting on democracy.""But they're wrong, you know it, I know it," he said. "But we have to prove them wrong."

  • Biden ends historically long 1st address to Congress by thanking everyone for their patience

    President Biden's first address to a joint session of Congress, at nearly one hour and five minutes, was historically long by modern standards, by C-SPAN's count. UPDATE: Length of Presidents first address to #JointSession of Congress. pic.twitter.com/s3RGE9ykiI — CSPAN (@cspan) April 29, 2021 Biden was either cognizant of his speech's record length or just being polite when he ended his speech, closing with the words: "Thank you for your patience." Biden has already modified the ubiquitous modern ending to presidential speeches — some variation of "Thank you, God bless you, and God bless the United States of America" — by swapping out God blessing America with the prayer: "May God protect our troops." Thanking Congress — and viewers at home — for their patience is a new one. Not everyone loved it, but there was a general agreement he earned points for honesty. "Thank you for your patience" is the most honest closing line of any presidential speech to a joint session of Congress I've ever heard. — Olivier Knox (@OKnox) April 29, 2021 “Thank you for your patience” is the most honest way any president has ended an hour-long speech. — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) April 29, 2021 “Thank you for your patience.” A fitting end to Biden’s first address... — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) April 29, 2021 Biden concluded his roughly one hour five minute speech saying "thank you for your patience." I feel seen as the kids say. — Daniel Strauss (@DanielStrauss4) April 29, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Fox News' meat hysteriaLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.3 key takeaways from Biden's big speech

  • Biden Pushes Gun Control, Massive Spending Plan in Subdued Address to Congress

    President Biden struck a subdued tone in his first address before a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, gently pushing the assembled lawmakers and viewers at home to unite behind his aggressive spending agenda. The low-key address touted the administration’s accomplishments on the coronavirus pandemic and the economy and also called on Republicans to reach across the aisle and compromise with Democrats to pass his $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan and his newly introduced $1.8 trillion “American Families Plan.” “Investments in jobs and infrastructure like the ones we’re talking about have often had bipartisan support,” Biden said. “Vice President Harris and I meet regularly in the Oval Office with Democrats and Republicans to discuss the American Jobs Plan,” Biden said of his $2.3 trillion proposal. He said that he applauds the Republican senators who recently put forth a $568 billion counterproposal to Biden’s plan. “So, let’s get to work,” Biden said. “We welcome ideas. But, the rest of the world isn’t waiting for us. Doing nothing is not an option.” He later called out Senate Republicans for stalling progress on gun control, saying lax gun laws have led to “daily bloodshed.” “Look, I don’t want to become confrontational but we need more Senate Republicans to join the overwhelming majority of their Democratic colleagues and close loopholes and require background checks to purchase a gun,” Biden said during his first address before a joint session of Congress. “And we need a ban on assault weapons and high—capacity magazines again.” The president also used the speech to present his new American Families Plan, a $1.8 trillion bill focused on health care, child care, and education. The bill includes $400 billion to extend the existing child tax credit to 2025, $225 billion in childcare subsidies, $225 billion for a national paid family leave program and $200 billion for universal preschool, among other provisions. The plan also includes an expansion of unemployment insurance programs; Senate Democrats have called for states to offer half a year of benefits at 75 percent of a worker’s former pay and to provide benefits to part-time employees and those who leave their jobs with good cause. Additionally, the measure would see an additional $85 million put toward Pell Grants for low-income students seeking undergraduate degrees and $9 billion to train and diversify American teachers. The proposal would also provide two years of free community college to all Americans. To pay for the sweeping plan, Biden has proposed raising the top marginal income tax rate from 37 percent to 39.6 percent and nearly doubling the capital gains rate for individuals making more than $1 million a year. Additionally, to fund the American Jobs Plan, Biden has proposed hiking the corporate tax rate from 21 percent to 28 percent and negotiating a global minimum tax rate for multinational corporations. During his speech on Wednesday, Biden said he has “made clear that we can do it without increasing deficits.” “I will not impose any tax increases on people making less than $400,000 a year,” he said. “It’s time for corporate America and the wealthiest 1 percent of Americans to pay their fair share.” However, Biden may struggle to find support from Republicans for both of his massive proposals as GOP lawmakers have been unsupportive of any tax increases and have been critical of the size of Biden’s infrastructure proposal, which they argue includes a number of measures that do not qualify as infrastructure. Biden on Wednesday also claimed he had rescued “a nation in crisis.” “One hundred days since I took the oath of office—lifted my hand off our family Bible—and inherited a nation in crisis,” Biden said. “The worst pandemic in a century. The worst economic crisis since the Great Depression. The worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War.” “Now—after just 100 days—I can report to the nation: America is on the move again,” he said. He noted that the administration had exceeded his promise of delivering 100 million COVID vaccinations in 100 days, saying it will have provided over 220 million shots in that time. Every American over the age of 16 is now eligible for the vaccine, he added, saying that 90 percent of people in the U.S. now live within 5 miles of a vaccination site. However, he said there is “still more work to do to beat this virus.” “We can’t let our guard down now,” he added. The president went on to discuss immigration reform as the U.S.-Mexico border faces a record-breaking surge of migrants, with more than 170,000 people apprehended crossing the border illegally in March, a 15-year record. “On day one of my Presidency, I kept my commitment and I sent a comprehensive immigration bill to Congress,” Biden said. “If you believe we need a secure border – pass it. If you believe in a pathway to citizenship – pass it. If you actually want to solve the problem – I have sent you a bill, now pass it.” Biden advocated for the wide-ranging George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which would create a national police misconduct registry and require all federal, state and local law enforcement to submit reports about complaints and discipline. It also bans federal officers from using chokeholds and no-knock warrants in drug cases and would end qualified immunity for officers, a provision that has struggled to receive GOP support. “We have all seen the knee of injustice on the neck of black America,” Biden said. “Now is our opportunity to make real progress.” He called on Congress to come together to “root out systemic racism in our criminal justice system” and to enact the George Floyd act. “I know the Republicans have their own ideas and are engaged in productive discussions with Democrats. We need to work together to find a consensus,” he said, adding that he hopes to see the act passed before the first anniversary of Floyd’s death next month. The president spoke before a smaller audience than would typically be present for a joint session, as only invited members of Congress will be permitted to attend due to COVID-19 restrictions implemented by the House sergeant-at-arms. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who gave members of both parties an equal number of tickets, noted that the address “went from 1,600 people to 200 people,” adding that it is “a different dynamic, but it has its own worth.” Senator Tim Scott (R., S.C.) delivered the GOP rebuttal to the president’s speech on Wednesday night.

  • Bill de Blasio's press secretary says 'serial sexual assaulter says what?' when asked about Gov. Cuomo

    When asked for comment, a Cuomo spokesman sent Insider a link to a tweet of a GIF from the movie "Top Gun."

  • Trump lashes out at ‘very unfair’ FBI raid of ‘great patriot’ Rudy Giuliani’s apartment

    ‘It’s very, very unfair. Rudy is a patriot who loves this country,’ the former president tells Fox Business

  • From defending lead pipes to the interrupting iPhone: The strangest GOP criticisms of Biden’s speech

    ‘This whole thing could have just been an email’

  • Feds had ‘contingency plan’ to arrest Derek Chauvin in court if jury acquitted him, report says

    Justice Department reportedly plan to indict former police officer on charges of civil rights violations

  • Cold virus lurking in Russian Sputnik vaccine, says Brazil

    ‘In people who are immune-compromised... there could be a higher rate of adverse effects because of it, including potentially serious ones’

  • Melania happy and relaxed since leaving White House, report says

    Former first lady ‘rarely interacts with her husband's staff’ and frequently uses spa, sources claim

  • Lauren Boebert shakes her head at Biden’s calls for gun reform and is called out for using phone (cloned)

    ‘Will Joe Biden start his gun control crusade by investigating Hunter?’ she tweeted

  • Millionaire Mitt Romney refuses to applaud Biden’s plans for taxing rich and raising minimum wage

    Senator from Utah reportedly worth $250m after career at private equity firm Bain Capital

  • Petition calls for Jill Biden to undo Melania Trump’s changes to White House Rose Garden

    Former first lady criticised for replacing cherry trees ‘with a boring tribute to herself’