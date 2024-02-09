Grand Canyon ranked as the 'most dangerous' park, but it's not as alarming as you think

A new analysis of National Park Service numbers names Grand Canyon and Wrangell-St.Elias as the “most dangerous national parks” in America.

“Since 2007, 165 people have died in the Grand Canyon,” outdoor clothing company KÜHL said in a press release for its U.S. National Park Safety Index.

But the findings aren’t as alarming as they may sound.

“According to our research, the average odds of a fatal incident in national parks are about 1 in 664,099 visitors,” KÜHL said on its website. “The odds of a pedestrian dying in a traffic crash are 1 in 485, according to the National Safety Council. Hiking in a national park usually presents fewer risks than going to your local coffee shop.”

When it comes to national parks, safety is not cut and dry, said National Park Service spokesperson Cynthia Hernandez. Park conditions are always changing, presenting new hazards, and people should know their individual limits when it comes to the many activities they can do in the parks. And, of course, the park service has myriad resources to help people plan and prepare for the unexpected, both online and in the parks themselves.

Here’s what travelers should know.

What are the ‘most dangerous’ national parks?

Clouds cast shadows along the Grand Canyon's South Rim in this file photo from Feb. 13, 2017. (Photo by RHONA WISE / AFP) (Photo by RHONA WISE/AFP via Getty Images)

There are 63 national parks. According to KÜHL, Grand Canyon and Wrangell-St. Elias in Alaska are the “most dangerous,” followed by Isle Royale in Michigan, North Cascades in Washington and Dry Tortugas off the coast of Florida.

It’s important to note that these rankings are based on seven criteria: total deaths, missing people, search and rescue missions, park ranger presence, proximity to hospitals, trail alerts and visitor data all from National Park Service websites and Google maps.

For proximity to hospitals, KÜHL checked if there was a 24-hour hospital within a one- hour drive of the park. Both Isle Royale and Dry Tortugas are on islands. Many other parks are, by nature, in remote places.

Also, death statistics may not be an accurate measuring stick for safety because they don’t always reflect the bigger picture. For instance, the 165 deaths cited at Grand Canyon since 2007 are significant, but they represent a fraction of the more than 77.8 million people who visited the park over the same period. Additionally, causes of death aren’t always related to the parks.

What is the #1 cause of death in national parks?

“The numbers suggest that falls, claiming 20.3% of lives, emerge as the leading cause, followed closely by medical issues and drowning, accounting for 15.4% and 12.9%, respectively,” according to KÜHL. “Motor vehicle crashes also represent significant risks.”

“Everyone thinks of danger like the extreme sports in our parks like mountaineering and canyoneering,” Jennifer Proctor, the branch chief for the NPS's public risk management program, told USA TODAY. “It’s activities that we perceive as low risk: motor vehicle crashes and water-related activities like drownings. There’s the perception that swimming is low risk but swimming in a natural body of water is not at all like swimming in a pool.” Unlike a pool, a river could have rip currents, changing temperatures and wind.

For some park visitors, it’s their first time swimming in a river, or they want to push their limits being in such an adventurous environment.

“There’s risk everywhere,” Ina Hysi, an injury prevention specialist for the NPS, told USA TODAY. “What’s the most dangerous park? That’s the wrong question to ask. The question is, how can I plan and prepare a safe and amazing adventure to a national park?”

Which national parks are the safest?

The Gateway Arch of St. Louis, Missouri, and the Mississippi River as seen from East St. Louis, Illinois, on June 27, 2022.

Gateway Arch in St. Louis was named the safest national park, followed by Petrified Forest in Arizona, Kobuk Valley in Alaska, National Park of American Samoa, and Hot Springs in Arkansas.

How do you stay safe in a park?

A visitor snorkels off Garden Key in Dry Tortugas National Park in March 2006.

The key to a safe national park visit is planning ahead and being fully prepared, beginning with individuals understanding the activities suitable for their skill level and educating themselves about potential hazards they may face. This is where the park service plays a crucial role.

“Visitor safety is a shared responsibility,” said Proctor. “We really want our visitors to have a fulfilling experience. We want it to be memorable and special and something they’ll take home with them. How do I need to plan for my national park visit? Because there’s so many different experiences. Each one of those experiences may come with hazards they have to prepare and manage while they’re recreating.”

The National Park Service helps people for every step of their visit with online resources like the trip planning guide and outdoor emergency plan. Each park has its own dedicated website with information on hikes, campgrounds and more. When it’s closer to their visit, travelers should check the park’s social media accounts for the latest updates. Visitors should always stop by the visitor center or a park ranger station to get the most up-to-date park conditions because “as we know, nature is unpredictable,” Hysi said.

“Hopefully, through good planning, you’re reducing the risk of injury or getting lost and you have the right gear in case something happens,” she added.

Kathleen Wong is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Hawaii. You can reach her at kwong@usatoday.com. Eve Chen is a travel reporter for USA TODAY based in Atlanta. You can reach her at echen@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: 5 'most dangerous' national parks and how to have a safe visit