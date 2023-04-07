APPLETON – A 59-year-old Grand Chute man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling drugs to two men who died of overdoses in August.

Gregory Clowers was convicted of two counts of first-degree reckless homicide after a five-day trial in March. Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge delivered Clowers two consecutive five-year prison sentences March 31.

In the early morning hours of Aug. 21, police found two men unconscious next to and inside a white work van parked at the Rodeway Inn, located at 210 N. Westhill Blvd. in Appleton. Both men were pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police found bags of a white, powdery substance in each of the victims' wallets. One of the bags tested positive for fentanyl, according to the criminal complaint.

In a police interview after his arrest, Clowers admitted he dealt what he believed was powdered cocaine to two men at the hotel, the complaint says.

Following his time in prison, Clowers faces 10 years of extended supervision.

RELATED: Grand Chute man convicted of first-degree reckless homicide for 2 drug overdose deaths

RELATED: Grand Chute man charged with drug dealing in connection with 2 overdose deaths outside hotel

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Grand Chute man sentenced to 10 years in prison for 2 overdose deaths