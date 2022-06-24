Grand Chute man sentenced for child pornography produced some of the images using local children

GRAND CHUTE – A 45-year-old Grand Chute man was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison for producing child pornography.

Adan Corona-Fuentes impersonated a boy on social media and persuaded girls from various places including Texas, Indiana and Illinois to send sexually explicit photographs and video, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

When police searched Corona-Fuentes' phone, they found hidden camera footage of naked children that Corona-Fuentes took at a private residence in Grand Chute, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

There were two local victims, said Kenneth Gales, public information officer for the U.S. Attorney's Office Eastern District of Wisconsin.

Corona-Fuentes was sentenced to an additional five years of supervised release after his prison term.

Corona-Fuentes is currently in custody in Green Bay. It has not yet been determined where he will serve his sentence, Gales said.

The case was investigated by the Grand Chute Police Department. It was brought forward as part of the U.S. Department of Justice's initiative Project Safe Childhood.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at (920) 213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Grand Chute man sentenced to 15 years in prison for child pornography