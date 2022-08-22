Grand Chute police find two dead, arrest person on drug-related charges

GRAND CHUTE -- What began as the discovery of an unconscious person at a North Westhill Blvd. hotel early Sunday has become an investigation into the deaths of two people.

Two others were taken to an area hospital but were released or are in stable condition, according to Grand Chute police.

Police said later Sunday that, after multiple search warrants were executed and several individuals were interviewed, a suspect was identified as providing illegal narcotics to the victims before their deaths. The person was arrested on multiple drug-related charges, including delivery of fentanyl and cocaine.

A report by Grand Chute Police Lt. Eric Freville said an officer on routine patrol initially found a person on the ground, not breathing, in the parking lot of a hotel in the 200 block of North Westhill Blvd.

While performing cardio-pulmonary resuscitation, the officer noticed a second unconscious person in a nearby vehicle. Police and rescue workers began performing CPR.

Police then checked the hotel and found a third person in medical distress. Officers gave that person medical aid.

A fourth person also was hospitalized after this incident. Police didn't say how or where the fourth person was found.

Two of the people were pronounced dead at the hospital by the Outagamie County coroner.

Police are asking for help from anyone who might have information about the case or the people involved. People can call police at (920) 832-1575, text "TIP" to 847411, go to police department in person or messaging through the department's Facebook page.

Contact Doug Schneider at (920) 431-8333, or DSchneid@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @PGDougSchneider.

More: New furniture store that specializes in home-grown craftsmanship coming to Grand Chute: The Buzz

More: A new recreational trail in Kaukauna will highlight the city's early history

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Grand Chute police find two dead, arrest person on drug charges