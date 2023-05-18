Grand Chute revokes license of Rodeway Inn due to drugs, prostitution, sexual assault calls

The Rodeway Inn at 210 N. Westhill Blvd. in Grand Chute was the site of 240 police calls within 9½ months.

GRAND CHUTE - The Rodeway Inn had its motel license revoked Thursday afternoon following complaints of illegal drug activity, prostitution, sexual assault and code violations at the property.

The motel, 210 N. Westhill Blvd., was the site of two overdose deaths in August. A Grand Chute man was sentenced to 10 years in prison for selling drugs to the men.

The Town Board voted 5-0 in closed session May 9 to reaffirm its earlier decision to revoke the license, and Town Clerk Kayla Raatz notified Arora Hospitality, the company operating the Rodeway Inn, of the decision in a certified letter Wednesday.

Police posted the revocation notice on the property the next day.

The letter says owner and operator Hardeep Arora "shall cease operations immediately following the posting of the notice of revocation" and surrender the license to Raatz.

Operating the motel without a license could result in fines of $1,000 per day, Raatz said.

More: Complaint filed against Grand Chute board over firing of administrator

More: Grand Chute board fires town administrator without cause

What were the problems at the motel?

Police Chief Greg Peterson filed a complaint against the Rodeway Inn in November.

The complaint said that from Jan. 1, 2022, to Oct. 15, police responded to 19 calls for drug activity at the property.

"Of the 19 drug-related calls for service, nine resulted in at least one drug-related arrest," Peterson said. "There were 12 total drug-related arrests. Three of these arrests were for drug-trafficking offenses."

During the same period, police investigated two incidents involving prostitution at the motel, one of which resulted in an arrest for child enticement, use of a computer to facility a child sex crime and possession of cocaine.

Notice of Final Decision by Post-Crescent on Scribd

Police also responded to eight incidents that resulted in citations for ordinance violations.

"There were an additional five minor theft complaints, 24 disturbances and 20 trespassing complaints, each of which could have qualified for an ordinance arrest," Peterson said.

Story continues

In total, the Rodeway Inn generated 240 police calls during the 9½-month period. The number was nearly six times higher than the average for all Grand Chute motels.

Peterson's complaint also noted that Arora Hospitality was in violation of state law or the town's municipal code concerning unregistered guests at the hotel, insect infestation, mold growth, fire alarms, security measures and property maintenance.

In a July 23 incident, "a female reported to have been sexually assaulted by multiple suspects in a room that was not registered to any person," Peterson said.

What was the response from the Rodeway Inn?

A sign at the Rodeway Inn at 210 N. Westhill Blvd. in Grand Chute says the motel is temporarily closed. It had its license revoked Thursday.

Dave Winkel, an attorney for Arora Hospitality, placed much of the blame for the problems on motel guests.

Of the 19 calls related to drug activity, none involved motel employees, he said in response to the complaint.

"The respondent encourages the employees, and any citizens staying at the hotel, to call the police and report any illegal criminal behavior, which is exactly what happened," Winkel wrote. "The respondent is now being penalized for the behavior of people respondent does not control."

Regarding the two prostitution calls, Winkel said there was no evidence of prostitution activities when the guests checked into the motel or thereafter for Arora Hospitality to do anything about it.

Winkel said the ordinance violations concerned smoking marijuana, smoking inside the building, trespassing, fighting and overflowing garbage.

"Except for the one citation, they all involved third parties uncontrollable by the motel," he said.

What was the tipping point for the town?

Dylan Davis, community resource officer for Grand Chute police, said the revocation of the motel's license was "quite extraordinary" because police try to work with businesses to correct problems before they get to the point of revocation.

The lack of a satisfactory response and failing to take responsibility for the problems didn't sit well with police or the Town Board.

"The offenses that were occurring, the frequent calls for service and the resources that were being sent to this location really kind of pushed us toward this revocation," Davis told The Post-Crescent.

Final Decision Re Arora Motel License Revocation by Post-Crescent on Scribd

Town Chairman Jason Van Eperen said the problems at the motel had gotten progressively worse, particularly regarding public safety.

"This was not good for our community to let this keep going this way because eventually there's going to be innocent people getting hurt," Van Eperen said.

Revoked license cannot be reissued for a year

Grand Chute's ordinance says a license that was revoked "shall not be reissued for a period of one year from the date of such revocation, unless the period of revocation is either delayed or shortened by the Town Board."

Raatz said Arora Hospitality could sell the motel to a new owner, who could apply for a license.

"But that new owner would have to be able to get the place up to code," Raatz said.

Contact Duke Behnke at 920-993-7176 or dbehnke@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DukeBehnke.

SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Our subscribers make this coverage possible. Click to see The Post-Crescent's special offers at postcrescent.com/subscribe and download our app on the App Store or Google Play.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Grand Chute revokes license of Rodeway Inn due to drugs, prostitution