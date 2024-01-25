Grand Chute Supervisor Jeff Ings faces challenges from Tim Bantes and June Johnson in primary

GRAND CHUTE — Voters will choose among incumbent Jeff Ings and challengers Tim Bantes and June Johnson in the Feb. 20 primary election for town supervisor.

Both Bantes and Johnson referenced the division and rancor that have entangled the Town Board in the past two years, resulting in several lawsuits and ethics complaints. One of the ethics complaints was filed against Ings by Grand Chute resident Connie Raether. Ings contends the complaint is frivolous and politically motivated.

The top two finishers in the primary will advance to the April 2 election, and the winner of the nonpartisan race will earn a two-year term on the board.

As part of The Post-Crescent's election coverage, the candidates were asked to complete a questionnaire to explain why they're running for office, what makes them the better candidate and how they would address the most important issues facing the town. Their answers are published below.

Tim Bantes

Address: 217 E. Broadway Drive

Age: 62

Occupation: Retired Grand Chute fire chief

Highest education: Associate degree in fire science technology from Fox Valley Technical College; six credits away from completing a bachelor's degree in public administration from Silver Lake College.

Relevant experience: 38 years in fire and emergency services; elected to the governing board of the Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs Association and served as the association president in 2019; appointed to the Wisconsin Emergency Medical Services Board; elected president of the Outagamie County Fire Chiefs Association for four consecutive terms; member of the Grand Chute Lions Club.

Campaign website: www.facebook.com/electtimbantes

Jeff Ings

Address: 4650 N. Gillett St.

Age: 69

Occupation: Retired

Highest education: Bachelor's degree in business administration from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater

Relevant experience: Four years as Grand Chute town supervisor; corporate planning analyst (AAL/Thrivent); small business developer (self-employed); treasurer/budget director (St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church).

Campaign website: ingsforgoodgovernment.com

June Johnson

Address: 4545 W. Pine St.

Age: 59

Occupation: President and owner of J.A. Johnson Health Insurance

Highest education: Associate degree in business marketing from the University of Phoenix

Relevant experience: I help clients understand and navigate the complex health care marketplace and benefits. I cultivate relationships in the business community.

Campaign website: None at this time

Why are you running for office?

Bantes: I'm seeking the opportunity to serve our community with the same level of dedication, responsiveness and integrity that I demonstrated as fire chief for 15 years. We don't need personal agendas harming our town's future. We don't need more unnecessary lawsuits costing Grand Chute taxpayers thousands upon thousands of dollars.

Ings: I would like to continue the progress this board has made in returning a voice to our Grand Chute residents. Our government exists entirely to serve our people. Our residents wanted financially harmful special assessments stopped. We accomplished that goal without the need to raise taxes.

Johnson: I want to serve my community and offer diverse opinions and leadership that does not sit inside a vacuum. I will bring a fresh perspective and the voices of my neighbors to the Grand Chute board. Public service should be free from special-interest lobbying.

What makes you the better candidate in this race?

Bantes: As a representative of our community, it is my desire to combine our citizens' input with my experience in local government to ensure a safe, fiscally responsible, sustainable and excellent quality of life for all current and future generations of Grand Chute citizens.

Ings: I have a four-year track record of listening to residents, solving issues and accomplishing results that a strong majority of residents have wanted.

Johnson: I'm a strong, ethical person who only wants the best for Grand Chute residents. I will work tirelessly to represent your voice. I will focus on areas of concern such as well-maintained roads, fiscal responsibility, removing government waste, and what we want Grand Chute to be for the next generation.

What are residents telling you are their most important issues, and how would you address them?

Bantes: The magnitude and financial implications of the many lawsuits and ethical investigations are a great concern. The possible illegal meetings with secret agendas currently under investigation by the Brown County District Attorney's Office could be depriving town residents of their right to open, transparent government. We must establish a vision for the town's future, especially in areas such as land use and development planning, and do so ethically and honestly, with no personal agendas. This needs to be carefully accomplished with ample opportunities for citizen input. Citizens have also voiced concerns regarding crime trends and the use of emergency services.

Ings: The biggest concern of residents continues to be that special assessments will be brought back against their will. I am working to prevent that. There are better, more fair ways to fund our roads. In addition, residents want strong, cost-effective public safety (police and fire) programs; good stewardship of tax dollars; good road and facilities maintenance programs; the elimination of drainage and flooding problems related to new development; thoughtful ordinances that are fair, consistent and respect property owner rights; and help with questions and issues they encounter. I work with these important priorities in mind.

Johnson: Corruption, roads, taxes and lawsuits. People have lost trust in the current board. Many residents do not feel like they have a voice and that governing is done behind closed doors, violating open meetings law. I am open and honest and will listen and elevate the voices in our community. Roads and taxes do not need to be at odds. For years, Grand Chute was well-managed and enjoyed some of the best roads and lowest taxes in the Fox Valley. By ending mismanagement and special-interest giveaways, we can get back to better roads and lower our tax burden.

