Grand Chute supervisor says he was 'set up' for felony charge by former town administrator

Grand Chute Supervisor Ron Wolff appears in court in September to face a felony charge of having a private interest in a public contract.

GRAND CHUTE — Town Supervisor Ron Wolff claims in a federal counter lawsuit that former Town Administrator Jim March set him up to be charged with a crime.

March's plan to entrap Wolff, the counter lawsuit alleges, was done either so Wolff would have to leave the Town Board or to cause sufficient chaos that Wolff would abandon his political platform of abolishing Grand Chute's use of special assessments to pay for public improvements.

March's conduct was "intended and calculated," Wolff's complaint says, and has hindered Wolff's ability to participate in politics and has severely damaged his reputation.

The 27-page counter lawsuit is in response to March's lawsuit against Grand Chute, Town Chair Jason Van Eperen, Supervisor Jeff Ings and Wolff, alleging they fired him earlier this year in retaliation for cooperating with a state criminal investigation involving Wolff.

March's attorney, Michael Fox, said Wolff's counter lawsuit is nonsense.

"It's beyond nonsense, if there is such a thing," Fox told The Post-Crescent. "There's no evidence to support it. It's all conjecture and conspiracy theory."

Wolff was charged with a felony in July for allegedly having having private interest in a public contract after one of his companies, Lakeshore Cleaners Inc., performed landscaping work for the town while he was in office. The quote for the work totaled $26,865, which is in excess of the $15,000 limit set by state law.

Wolff pleaded not guilty in September. The case is pending in Outagamie County Circuit Court.

March reported issue to state agent investigating Wolff

Lakeshore Cleaners submitted its $26,865 quote for site preparation and seeding at the Champion Center in May 2021. It was the only quote received and was approved by the Joint Sanitary District in June 2021.

Wolff, who took office in April 2021, abstained from the vote.

In October 2021, March informed Jay Yerges, a special agent with the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, that he thought Wolff had violated state law regarding the landscaping work.

March told Yerges that Wolff claimed he had divested himself from Lakeshore Cleaners when the work was approved but later learned Wolff still held an ownership role in the company.

DCI had begun to investigate Wolff sometime after August 2021, when fellow Town Supervisor Brad Gehring filed an affidavit alleging Wolff was not a permanent resident of Grand Chute and therefore was unqualified to serve on the Town Board.

Wolff says March knew of conflict and did nothing to stop it

The counter lawsuit says March told Wolff that the landscaping work would fit into an exception or loophole for erosion control and "would not cause Wolff to have any problems" in respect to state law.

"'Setting up Ron Wolff' was James March's motivation for incorrectly telling Ron Wolff that a loophole for erosion control existed," the counter suit says.

It further asserts March failed to warn Wolff, Lakeshore Cleaners and the Town Board that Wolff's abstention from the vote was insufficient to comply with the law.

Wolff's attorney, Erik Olsen, said March reported the issue to Yerges in October 2021 yet did nothing to stop the landscaping work, which was completed in November 2021, or prevent the town from paying the bill, which was done in December 2021.

"If one is aware of it enough to report it to law enforcement, one should have been aware of it enough to report it to the board members who obviously did not wish to violate laws, rules or regulations," Olsen told The Post-Crescent.

Wolff's counter lawsuit says that to the extent there was a violation of the law by Wolff, the violation "was caused by James March's intentional course of conduct."

It requests an injunction ordering March "to sign a letter accepting full responsibility for Ron Wolff's violation," to the extent there was a violation.

Wolff's counter lawsuit raises a number of new issues

March was fired without cause by the Town Board. The move came just weeks after Van Eperen publicly stated March had met the performance goals set by the board.

Wolff's counter lawsuit, however, lists three issues with March that are characterized as "inexcusable and would have independently been grounds for dismissal for cause."

Water loss: The counter lawsuit says Grand Chute had been losing about $1 million in annual revenue due to leaking water pipes or malfunctioning meters. March failed in his job by not preventing the revenue loss, it says.

Information technology budget: Wolff alleges Grand Chute "has a massively bloated IT budget" that reaches almost $2 million annually and that March failed to control the budget.

Flip-flopping behavior: Wolff contends that March took one position in private meetings and then took a different position at public meetings to discredit or embarrass Wolff politically. He said March also engaged in the flip-flopping behavior with Van Eperen and Ings, but never with Gehring.

Fox, March's attorney, said the allegations came out of the blue.

"That's what ofttimes happens in employment cases," Fox said. "When you don't have a reason, except for an illegal reason, to terminate somebody, you tend to create reasons retrospectively."

Fox noted that in November, with March no longer serving as town administrator, the Town Board approved the 2024 IT budget without complaint or change.

"Why would they adopt a budget for something they said was a critical failing of the most recent administrator?" Fox asked. "Why would they adopt it without even suggesting a modification?"

What's the status of March's wrongful firing lawsuit?

March served as town administrator for nearly 15 years before he was fired without cause. The vote was 4-1. Van Eperen, Ings, Wolff and newly seated Supervisor Beth English voted for the termination, and Gehring opposed it.

March's federal lawsuit against the town, Van Eperen, Ings and Wolff contends he was fired in retaliation for cooperating with the state investigation. Fox said English wasn't included in the lawsuit because she wasn't involved in the investigation or the board proceedings leading up to March's termination.

Van Eperen, Ings and Wolff deny they retaliated against March. They argue town employees besides March were interviewed by state investigators, and the board took no action against them.

The case is scheduled for a jury trial in December 2024.

The state investigation sought evidence of misconduct in public office and involved a court-approved search of Wolff and his properties. Documents, laptops and a cellphone were among the property seized during the search.

Wolff and his wife filed a federal lawsuit alleging the search violated their constitutional rights. U.S. District Judge William Conley acknowledged the search warrant was "surprisingly broad" but dismissed the case, ruling the claims were barred by the doctrine of qualified immunity.

