Grand Chute town supervisor pleads not guilty to felony of having private interest in public contract

Grand Chute town supervisor Ron Wolff takes part in a preliminary hearing at the Outagamie County Courthouse on Friday in Appleton. Wolff is charged with having a private interest in a public contract, a felony punishable by a fine of up to $10,000, three and a half years in prison or both. The charges are the result of an investigation by the state Department of Justice.

APPLETON – Supporters of the Grand Chute town supervisor filled an Outagamie County courtroom Friday for a preliminary hearing for Ron Wolff, who is charged with a felony after officials say a company he owned landed a $26,865 contract with the town while he was in office.

In June 2021, Wolff's landscaping company, Lakeshore Cleaners Inc., was hired by Grand Chute to do plantings around the ponds at the Champion Center. Wolff was charged in July with having private interest in a public contract, a Class I felony.

One person, Special Agent Jay Yerges with the state Division of Criminal Investigation, was called to testify about the investigation. Wolff was elected as town supervisor in April 2021, and submitted a quote for the Champion Center pond restoration project on May 11, 2021. The Town of Grand Chute authorized the quote June 1 of that year, Yerges said. Lakeshore Cleaners completed the work, and was paid a total of $27,948 by December 2021.

While Assistant Attorney General Nathaniel Adamson argued that Wolff broke the law by offering a bid for the Champion Center pond restoration while holding public office, Wolff's attorney, Nathan Otis, said he had a "difference of opinion in terms of what the law requires."

Defense attorney Nathan Otis takes part in a preliminary hearing for Grand Chute town supervisor Ron Wolff at the Outagamie County courthouse on Friday in Appleton. Wolff is charged with having a private interest in a public contract.

The Town of Grand Chute has a contract with engineering and architecture firm McMahon Associates, Inc, which hires subcontractors to complete projects. Otis argued that because Wolff was not a part of making the contract between McMahon and the Town of Grand Chute, and because it wasn't the town, but the engineering company that approved Wolff's quote, Wolff did not commit a felony.

At Friday's hearing, Outagamie County Circuit Court Judge Mitchell Metropulos ruled that for the purpose of the preliminary hearing, there was adequate evidence to continue court proceedings in the case. Attorneys agreed to move to an arraignment, and Wolff pleaded not guilty.

The next court date has not yet been set.

If convicted, Wolff could face a maximum penalty of 3½ years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Contact Kelli Arseneau at 920-213-3721 or karseneau@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter at @ArseneauKelli.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Grand Chute supervisor Ron Wolff pleads not guilty to felony charge