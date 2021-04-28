Grand Forks 13-year-old accused of stabbing another teen charged with aggravated assault

Apr. 28—A 13-year-old boy is in custody after allegedly stabbing a 14-year-old boy with a knife Tuesday afternoon, April 27, in Grand Forks.

Grand Forks Police Lt. Derik Zimmel declined to discuss the extent of the victim's injuries, but described them as "non-life-threatening." The alleged assailant has been charged with aggravated assault.

Information about the incident will likely remain extremely limited due to the fact that both parties are juveniles, Zimmel said.

"We need to be a little careful with the information that we release, just because (juveniles) are more heavily protected under North Dakota open records law, and especially considering it's still an open investigation, and there are charges pending," Zimmel said. "All those things further restrict the information that's going to be available."

According to police, the stabbing is believed to have happened near West Elementary School, which has been closed this year due to maintenance and infrastructure issues, around 4:30 p.m. Zimmel said a passerby saw the incident and called police as it was happening.

Police found the victim in nearby University Park with at least one stab wound. The boy told police that the suspect was known to him, police say, and the suspect was located in a nearby residence.

The victim was transported by ambulance to Altru Hospital, according to police. As of Wednesday morning, April 28, his current condition is unknown.

Zimmel declined to speculate on any possible motives, since the case remains under active investigation.