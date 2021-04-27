Grand Forks airman who purchased gun used in murder-suicide discharged from Air Force, sentenced to prison

Hannah Shirley, Grand Forks Herald
·3 min read

Apr. 26—A Grand Forks airman will spend 100 days in prison and will receive a bad conduct discharge from the U.S. Air Force for illegally purchasing the firearm that was used in a murder-suicide last spring at Grand Forks Air Force Base.

Airman First Class Daesha Renae Heard, 22, pleaded guilty in a military courtroom on Monday, April 26, to making false statements after obtaining a firearm last year on behalf of A1C Julian Torres, who was not of legal age to purchase a gun. Less than one month after Heard purchased the firearm, Torres used it to fatally shoot another airman, 21-year-old A1C Natasha Aposhian, before using it to kill himself in a dormitory on the base on June 1.

In an emotional statement to the court on Monday, Heard expressed sorrow for the loss of life, and expressed a wish to share her story with others to motivate them not to make the same mistakes.

"I never believed A1C Torres would hurt himself or anyone else," Heard said through tears. "At the time, I thought it was a favor to a friend. After I learned what he had done to himself and to A1C Aposhian, I was devastated, and I continue to be devastated to this day."

According to court documents, Heard told investigators that in early May 2020, Torres, 20, asked her repeatedly to purchase a firearm on his behalf to use recreationally at the gun range. On May 5, she conceded, and the two drove to B&B Guns in Grand Forks, where Torres picked out a Glock model 22C .40.

Heard said she filled out purchasing paperwork while Torres waited in the car. As part of that paperwork, she checked a box agreeing that she was the actual owner of the gun.

U.S. prosecutor Capt. Daniel Carraway argued that Heard's actions failed to measure up to the integrity and courage embodied by the U.S. Air Force, but Heard's civilian attorney, Donnell Smith, said that despite being "terrified" in the wake of the tragedy, she immediately accepted responsibility and cooperated with authorities.

"She's a work in progress, as we all are," Smith said. "She's trying to be better."

Also in attendance at the court-martial was Heard's mother, Cearia Elliott, of St. Louis. During questioning by Heard's defense attorney, Capt. Kaylee Gum, Elliott testified to her daughter's character and a strong support system at home. She also said she was surprised and disappointed to learn of her daughter's actions, but said Heard had expressed remorse multiple times, and Elliott did not believe Heard would make the same mistake again.

Aposhian's mother, Megan Aposhian, also was in the courtroom and prepared to give a victim impact statement. However, there was disagreement as to whether Megan Aposhian fit the legal definition of a victim in Heard's case.

Ultimately, the court ruled that she did not. While Aposhian's death did arise as an indirect consequence of Heard's actions, the line connecting Heard's offenses and Aposhian's death was too thin, reasoning that Aposhina's death was not an outcome Heard could have reasonably foreseen, and there is no evidence that Torres had any ill intent for the gun when it was purchased.

A second charge of possessing marijuana with intent to distribute — the result of purchasing a total of about 5 grams of marijuana for Torres on multiple occasions — was dismissed with prejudice as part of a plea agreement.

Recommended Stories

  • KFC employee hurls fire extinguisher at co-worker in kitchen fight, Tennessee cops say

    Managers said there was $1,100 worth of damage to the kitchen.

  • Video Shows Minnesota Corrections Officer Harassing Black Protesters: 'F**k You'

    A woman standing with Sgt. Paul Gorder can be heard shouting a racial slur at the demonstrators at one point.

  • Afghan interpreters rejected for resettlement 'face death' after UK exit

    Campaigners say many interpreters fired for trivial reasons are being unfairly barred from the UK.

  • 'Simply unacceptable': New York police investigate 6 synagogue attacks in 3 days as possible hate crimes

    Surveillance footage released by police appears to show the same man may have been involved in several of the attacks that began Friday in the Bronx.

  • Principals Know How Best to Spend Relief Funds for Their Schools

    The recent passage of the American Rescue Plan represents a once-in-a-generation federal commitment to K-12 schools across the country. The impact will be felt immediately: The $122 billion in direct funding will support safe school reopenings and help ensure that those schools already providing in-person instruction can safely stay open. Beyond reopenings, the funds will […]

  • PM Modi says India shaken by coronavirus 'storm', U.S. to help

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all citizens to be vaccinated and exercise caution, saying on Sunday the "storm" of infections had shaken India, as the country set a new global record of the most number of COVID-19 infections in a day. The United States said it will immediately provide raw materials for one of the COVID-19 vaccines, medical equipment and protective gear to help India respond. France, Britain and Germany also promised rapid support.

  • The Talk Co-Host Carrie Ann Inaba Announces Leave of Absence: 'Health Is the Most Important Thing' — Watch

    The Talk is down another co-host, at least for now. Carrie Ann Inaba announced Monday that she was taking a leave of absence from the CBS chatfest. Inaba shared the news via a video on her social media accounts. “I wanted to let you know personally that I have decided to take a leave of […]

  • Man arrested for Midvale murder; Man accused of 2018 sexual assault back in Idaho

    The Midvale man is being held in jail on a $1 million bail.

  • Homeland Security launching internal review to root out white supremacy in its ranks

    DHS to probe state of domestic violent extremism ‘within both the broader community and our own organisation’

  • QAnon hasn't gone away – it's alive and kicking in states across the country

    QAnon demonstrators protest during a rally to reopen California and against stay-at-home directives on May 1, 2020, in San Diego. Photo by Sandy Huffaker/AFP via Getty ImagesBy this point, almost everyone has heard of QAnon, the conspiracy spawned by an anonymous online poster of enigmatic prophecies. Starting with an initial promise in 2017 that Hillary Rodham Clinton would be imminently arrested, a broad group of interpreters divined a conspiracy that saw President Donald Trump’s Democratic opponents as a global cabal of Satanic pedophiles. Perhaps the greatest success of the conspiracy is its ability to create a shared alternate reality, a reality that can dismiss everything from a decisive election to a deadly pandemic. The QAnon universe lives on – now largely through involvement in local, not national, Republican politics. Moving on from contesting the election, the movement’s new focus is vaccines. The influence of QAnon on pandemic denialism is significant, though the spread of Q in local politics is a source of conflict in many states. Tug of war The conspiracy may have begun on an obscure web forum, but it is now influencing the Republican Party at all levels. A recent Daily Kos/Civiqs poll found that 55% of Republicans believe some element of the conspiracy is true. And in many parts of the country, QAnon supporters are winning elections. From local school boards to city councils, QAnon now has dozens of advocates at nearly every level of local government. While many of these positions hold sway far outside Washington, D.C., the breadth of this movement shows its influence is not likely to wane any time soon. A QAnon supporter is chased by counterprotesters at the state Capitol in Salem, Oregon, on March 28, 2021. John Rudoff/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Not all Republicans are happy with this shift. In South Carolina, Indiana, Michigan and other states, Republican politics are fraught with tensions between QAnon supporters and more traditional conservatives. For instance, in Indiana, local newspaper The Herald Bulletin published a story on March 21, 2021, headlined “Republican tug-o’-war: Factions vie for influence,” reporting that “QAnon believers … showed their support at the Indiana Statehouse in January, holding signs bearing the QAnon phrase ”#WWG1WGA" for ‘Where we go one, we go all.’" Kyle Hupfer, chair of the Indiana GOP, was quoted as saying, “I don’t think QAnon is part of the Republican Party. Leaders need to lead in a fact-based, solution-oriented manner and stick to the actual facts that are proven. Not opinions and not conspiracy theories.” State GOP politicians have promoted QAnon in Arizona through social media posts, although one later apologized for doing so, saying, “Now I think half of them are rather nuts.” In January 2021, the Twitter account of the Republican Party of Hawaii tweeted a defense of QAnon believers. The account also defended a Holocaust denier. The official who posted the tweets was later forced to resign. A similar confrontation has played out in Huntington Beach, California, where the appointed mayor pro tem – or vice mayor – inspired a vote of no confidence for supporting QAnon along with conspiracies against mask-wearing and vaccines. Part of the conversation Many QAnon proponents post-election have worked to reframe the COVID-19 vaccines not as the solution to a global pandemic but as an attempt by a cabal to control the minds of a hapless world. Opposing mask mandates, vaccines and lockdowns have been effective campaigns for QAnon as it mobilizes anti-government sentiment common among the conservative base of the Republican Party. These efforts appear to be coalescing around bans on making vaccines mandatory. Missouri’s Republican-led Senate recently voted to ban so-called vaccine passports, and Texas, Florida, Idaho and Utah have all passed similar legislation. Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds is asking for similar legislation. It is unclear to what extent these bans were influenced by QAnon. But they do echo the opposition to masks and vaccines that have shaped the conspiracy. In California, a recall campaign against Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom has targeted his COVID-19 response. The campaign was initially organized by people affiliated with both right-wing militias and QAnon supporters. These tweets in late January, one of which expressed sympathy for QAnon believers, led to the resignation of the head of the Hawaii Republican Party. Screenshot, Hawaii Free Press Not going away Yotam Ophir, a communications scholar at the University at Buffalo, has studied QAnon. He told me that he doesn’t “see a reason to believe the conspiracy will go away anytime soon.” Part of this is that QAnon has deep historical roots in a variety of other conspiracies, including a centuries-old anti-Semitic conspiracy of a blood libel. The flexibility of the conspiracy has also proved resilient within a shifting political landscape. [Over 100,000 readers rely on The Conversation’s newsletter to understand the world. Sign up today.] Perhaps the biggest threat posed by QAnon is articulated by Lindsay Schubiner, a program director at the Western States Center in Portland, Oregon, which works to support democracy and challenge white nationalism. “Bigoted conspiracy theories like QAnon have an enormous influence on the context in which local government operates,” Schubiner told me. “Democratic governance is hard to achieve if we don’t live in a shared reality, and that’s as true on the local level as it is on the national level.”This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Sophie Bjork-James, Vanderbilt University. Read more:Support for QAnon is hard to measure – and polls may overestimate it‘Deprogramming’ QAnon followers ignores free will and why they adopted the beliefs in the first place Sophie Bjork-James does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Delaware officer fighting for his life after assault at home; suspect arrested

    Delaware State Police have arrested a man after a police officer and an elderly couple were assaulted early Sunday morning in Delmar, Sussex County. Police say the officer is fighting for his life.

  • More patrols, fewer boaters for SpaceX splashdown Saturday

    The astronauts flying SpaceX back to Earth this weekend urged boaters to stay safe by staying away from their capsule's splashdown in the Gulf of Mexico. NASA and SpaceX are promising more Coast Guard patrols and fewer pleasure boaters for Saturday morning's planned splashdown off the Florida coast — the company's second return of a crew. Last August, pleasure boaters swarmed the Dragon capsule carrying two astronauts.

  • Powerful Delta 4 Heavy rocket boosts spy satellite into space

    The timing of the launch and the rocket's trajectory closely matched the paths to orbit used by previous satellites capable of collecting extremely detailed views of ground targets.

  • NFL mock draft 2021: USA TODAY Network experts explain first-round picks

    While QB Trevor Lawrence is the favorite to go No. 1, how will the rest of the first round shake out? USA TODAY Network experts make their picks.

  • Reports: TNT to buy what's left of NHL's national broadcasting rights

    The NHL has reportedly signed its second massive U.S. TV deal after joining forces with ESPN last month.

  • Alaska senator drives, takes ferry after airline suspension

    Alaska state Sen. Lora Reinbold drove through part of Canada and took a ferry to reach the state's capital over the weekend after Alaska Airlines suspended her from its flights for what it called her “continued refusal to comply with employee instruction regarding the current mask policy.” Reinbold on Monday described the two-day trip as smooth yet “adventuresome," saying she saw caribou and whales. “As we pulled into Juneau, Juneau never looked so good to me, I will tell you that much, just because I wanted to be here for my work,” the Republican from the Anchorage suburb of Eagle River told reporters.

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Indigenous groups join calls for CNN to drop Rick Santorum after GOP commentator dismisses Native Americans

    National Congress of American Indians calls commentator ‘an unhinged and embarrassing racist’

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Golden Globes organisers apologise after former president accused of calling BLM a ‘hate movement’

    The group said it would unveil major reforms on 6 May