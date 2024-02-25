Grand Forks amends water service line repair ordinance to be enforceable

Feb. 25—GRAND FORKS — Grand Forks' water service line repair code has been amended to be enforceable.

Recent changes passed by the City Council mean

the city's water department can realistically enforce the rules regarding leaks in water service lines. Previously, the city required homeowners to repair leaks within 24 hours, an often impossible endeavor.

"There's just no way they could get a contractor lined up, get utility locates done, and get in there and get it fixed in 24 hours," Water Operations Manager Dan Hanson said. "Because a contractor couldn't get there fast enough there was no way for us to enforce it."

City code has now been changed to allow staff discretion to determine a reasonable amount of time. It also allows for nuance in the decision-making depending on how serious of a leak it is.

"If it's a very small leak that's causing no damage, we're pretty lenient with the homeowner, we tell them about it and then we'll follow up with them and make sure they've hired a contractor to get it fixed," Hanson said. "If it's a significant leak, a lot of times we'll shut the leak off so they won't have any water service and then they can fix it at their own discretion."

Residents in Grand Forks own their water service lines up until the point it meets the city water main, so repairs are on the homeowner if they are needed.

The biggest issue with water service line leaks is the potential for damage to neighbors. Leaks can undermine the ground, causing sidewalks and streets to collapse and neighboring basements to flood. According to Hanson, if homeowners don't fix it in a reasonable amount of time, the city will do it but special assess the costs back to the homeowner, which rarely happens.

During the code change, language was also updated to reflect current rules in North Dakota and day-to-day city practice. Previously, according to city code, people who wanted to apply for a water service connection had to pay in cash, when in reality the city accepts card and check payments and has for many years.

Updating language in city code is a regular occurrence in the city, which can lead to interesting circumstances, like with the case of the new Olive Ann Hotel. The city has struck a part of its city code regarding hotel mini bars since it hadn't gotten a request in many years. but then had to

amend that provision back in when it got a request from the Olive Ann for such a license

.

In terms of how often a water service line leaks, it's not often. Grand Forks has thousands of service lines and only 20 to 50 get a leak in a given year according to Hanson. Most of the issues happen during winter.

"The more severe the winter, the deeper the frost, the more (leaks) we have," Hanson said. "This winter has been so mild, it hasn't been as bad, but have had three or four in the last week just out of nowhere."

Those with questions about water service line rules in Grand Forks can find more information on

the water department's website

or by calling 701-738-8770.