Grand Forks-area ice -- which snapped poles 'like a toothpick' -- begins to melt away

Dec. 29—GRAND FORKS — A winter storm that brought freezing rain to the area highlighted the risk of power outages during inclement weather.

Xcel Energy, an electric utility and natural gas provider that serves eight states, including North Dakota and Minnesota, is among the companies in the state that annually grapples with the weather. Tony Grindberg, Xcel Energy's principal manager for North Dakota, said winter weather can cause big problems for the region's electrical grid.

"Mother Nature can be Mother Nature," he said.

She showed her power earlier this week. What started as a heavy fog and rain over the weekend turned to freezing rain by Christmas. The result was a coating on streets, shrubbery and trees. Flights were canceled and stretches of interstate highway were closed.

Worse yet, it weighed down power lines throughout the region, causing breaks that disrupted the grid.

Thousands of electric customers in the region — spread across multiple providers — lost power during the ice storm.

The grid, Grindberg said, is made up of three categories: generation, transmission and distribution. At the bottom level, there is the site of generation for energy, such as nuclear, solar, wind, natural gas and coal. The site of generation is connected to a transmission grid, which exports the energy up to hundreds of miles. From there, the energy goes into a distribution network, such as power lines, to bring it to homes and businesses.

The distribution network is the most vulnerable to bad weather. It is susceptible to the winter's freezing rain, ice and wind, Grindberg said.

"When you look at weather impact, that's the distribution side where usually our recovery efforts are applied," Grindberg told the Herald earlier this month, prior to the start of the holiday ice storm. "There have been times over the years that you get a couple inches of freezing rain and ice that drives tremendous stress on power poles and electric lines. ... They'll just snap like a toothpick, as well as power lines will come crashing down on the ground."

Xcel Energy has multiple methods to prevent it. Grindberg said the company looks at new technology annually, and is putting in work to replace the aged power poles with stronger ones. The company also has its own weather teams to forecast the weather, so its members know in advance if they'll need to deploy more people to respond to outages. With this reaction time, Xcel Energy ensures power returns faster. Crews can get power up and running in as few as two to three hours.

Grindberg's advice for anyone experiencing a power outage is to have a home emergency kit, including a flashlight, radio and first aid kit. To report an outage, homeowners can call Xcel Energy's number or go to its website.

There are also resources on the

Grand Forks city website

for how to prepare for winter storms. Some links include information on emergency kits, generator safety, outdoor safety tips and information on hypothermia and frostbite.